VYPE Media Announces Historic Partnership

Under the direction of superintendent Dr. Latonya Goffney and athletic director Dre' Thompson, the district will receive comprehensive coverage through VYPE, the leading high school sports media outlet in Houston. The partnership will include quarterly Aldine ISD/VYPE magazines, regular live broadcasts, "Inside the Program" video features, coverage of middle school combines, and game day video of every sport in the district.

"I want to say thank you to my Superintendent and the Aldine ISD school board for approving our partnership with VYPE Media. I know that our students in Aldine will benefit from the partnership," Thompson said. "I have full confidence that each VYPE magazine will be very informative for our Aldine community. VYPE is a first-class organization and their history of excellence is what drove me to champion the idea for this partnership. I look forward to giving our students a well-deserved opportunity to shine."

VYPE Media's Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta and Chief Revenue Officer Shane Hildreth developed the concept of providing district-specific sports content to help market respective athletic departments. "We provide the best high school sports content in Houston, and our goal is to continue deepening our presence to further curate content across all 170 schools in our coverage area," Malatesta said. "This partnership with Aldine ISD is an ideal step in that direction. They have a progressive administration and understand the need for this level of coverage. They have tremendous athletes worthy of larger-scale publicity. It's a win-win for everyone."

Aldine ISD is made up of approximately 60 schools, including Aldine, Davis, Eisenhower, MacArthur and Nimitz High Schools.

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media, headquartered in Houston, TX, provides exclusive content and services for high school and youth sports. With unique approaches to the promotion of student athletics, VYPE Media engages local communities of players, teams, coaches, families, and fans and develops student athletes, helps schools improve success rates, and provides compelling opportunities for advertisers and sponsors wanting to reach the $15 billion high school and youth sports market.

To learn more about VYPE Media's services and offerings visit https://vypemedia.com/

SOURCE VYPE Media

Related Links

https://vypemedia.com/

