VYPE Media Expands VYPE U Student Ambassador Program

Launched in 2017, the VYPE U Ambassador program gives students a platform to build a portfolio of creative work under the guidance of seasoned journalists. From covering sporting events to publishing photos, writing articles, and conducting on-camera interviews, each VYPE U Ambassador receives an immersive experience promoting their own school and preparing them for their future. Participants in the VYPE U program are also eligible for college scholarships sponsored by VYPE Media.

The VYPE U program continues to grow and is now seeking highly motivated students across the state of Texas. Parents and students are encouraged to learn more and apply at http://vypeu.com/.

"This program allows students to represent their high school while doing something they are passionate about," Paige Bahnsen, Director of VYPE U said. "It's an amazing way for students to build their resumes, network with industry professionals, and ultimately jumpstart their careers."

Over 100 students across 50 schools currently participate in the program and regularly produce content featured in VYPE's magazine and newly redesigned website (https://texas.vype.com/).

"The VYPE U Ambassador Program gives students the opportunity to cover their school's athletic department as well as provide coverage for local athletes. It's a win-win," VYPE Media's Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta said.

About VYPE Media

VYPE Media, headquartered in Houston, TX, provides exclusive content and services for high school and youth sports. With unique approaches to the promotion of student athletics, VYPE Media engages local communities of players, teams, coaches, families and fans and develops student athletes, helps schools improve success rates, and provides compelling opportunities for advertisers and sponsors wanting to reach the $15 billion high school and youth sports market.

To learn more about VYPE Media's services and offerings visit https://vypemedia.com/.

