Vytalogy Wellness Bolsters Scientific Advisory Board with Six New Members

New appointments deepen expertise across sleep and circadian health, longevity, nutrition, and microbiome science to help guide the next generation of evidence-based wellness solutions

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytalogy Wellness, a leader in modern wellness, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to 10 members across sleep, circadian health, longevity, nutrition, and microbiome health. This significant milestone brings together distinguished clinicians, researchers, and leading scientific experts to support research, new product innovation, quality assurance and communications initiatives across Vytalogy's portfolio of trusted wellness brands.

Vytalogy's SAB, established in 2018, serves as an independent panel of experts providing strategic scientific guidance, evaluating emerging research and helping to ensure Vytalogy's products and innovation pipeline remain grounded in the latest evidence. By uniting esteemed leaders across a variety of health disciplines, the brand aims to strengthen its ability to translate scientific advances into meaningful wellness solutions that support consumers throughout every stage of life.

A cornerstone of this expansion is the creation of a dedicated Sleep Science Advisory Board supporting Natrol®, bringing together some of the nation's foremost experts in sleep medicine, circadian science, and behavioral sleep health. This major investment reflects Natrol's core mission to advance sleep wellness through scientific rigor at a time when millions of consumers continue to face persistent sleep challenges that impact overall health and quality of life. As America's #1 drug-free sleep aid brand, Natrol will leverage the group's expertise to strengthen consumer education efforts, inform future innovation and help ensure its portfolio continues to reflect the latest advancements.

The Sleep SAB members include:

Michael Grandner, PhD, MTR, DBSM, FAASM, FAHA, FSBSM – Director, Sleep and Health Research, University of Arizona; Director, Behavioral Sleep and Circadian Medicine Clinic, Banner- University Medical Center; Professor, UA College of Medicine

Director, Sleep and Health Research, University of Arizona; Director, Behavioral Sleep and Circadian Medicine Clinic, Banner- University Medical Center; Professor, UA College of Medicine Stephanie Stahl, MD, FAASM – Medical Director, Indiana University Health; Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program Director and Associate Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine

Medical Director, Indiana University Health; Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program Director and Associate Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine Helen Burgess, PhD – Professor of Psychiatry and Co-Director of the Sleep and Circadian Research Laboratory, University of Michigan

Professor of Psychiatry and Co-Director of the Sleep and Circadian Research Laboratory, University of Michigan Chris Winter, MD – Sleep researcher, neurologist and author

Sleep researcher, neurologist and author James Brooks, PhD – Adjunct Professor of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University

Adjunct Professor of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences, Clemson University Khoshal Latifzai, MD – Founder and Medical Director, Rocky Mountain Regenerative Medicine CO

The board's Longevity, Nutrition, and Microbiome Health experts were selected to support Vytalogy's broader mission of empowering ultimate wellness for all, including the Jarrow Formulas® portfolio. Their collective expertise spans microbiome science, skin and mucosal health, nutrition, ingredient quality, metabolism, cellular health and regenerative medicine – all valued areas where Vytalogy aims to shape the future of proactive, science-based wellness.

The Longevity, Nutrition, and Microbiome Health SAB members include:

Kimberly Capone, PhD – Founder and Principal Scientific Innovation Advisor, Capone Consulting Group; Microbiome Science and Consumer Health Innovation

Founder and Principal Scientific Innovation Advisor, Capone Consulting Group; Microbiome Science and Consumer Health Innovation Joseph Petrosino, PhD – Chief Scientific Innovation Officer, Professor and chair of Molecular Virology and Microbiology; Director, Alkek Center for Metagenomics and Microbiome Research, Baylor College of Medicine

Chief Scientific Innovation Officer, Professor and chair of Molecular Virology and Microbiology; Director, Alkek Center for Metagenomics and Microbiome Research, Baylor College of Medicine Emily Ho, PhD – OSU Distinguished Professor of Nutrition, College of Health, Oregon State University and Endowed Chair and Director, Linus Pauling Institute

OSU Distinguished Professor of Nutrition, College of Health, Oregon State University and Endowed Chair and Director, Linus Pauling Institute Luca Tiano, PhD – Professor of Biochemistry, Department of Life and Environmental Sciences, Polytechnic University of Marche

"At Vytalogy, scientific credibility is foundational to everything we do," said Craig Shiesley, CEO of Vytalogy Wellness. "By bringing together leading experts across multiple health and wellness verticals, we're making a meaningful investment in the future of our brands and the consumers we serve. Their collective expertise will help strengthen our innovation pipeline, deepen our scientific understanding and ensure we continue delivering solutions to fuel ultimate wellness for all."

The SAB will convene regularly to provide ongoing scientific counsel, identify emerging wellness opportunities, and help shape future product innovation across the Vytalogy portfolio.

About Vytalogy

Vytalogy Wellness is a modern wellness company focused on delivering science-backed vitamins, supplements, and nutritional solutions that support a clear mind, strong body, and full spirit. Established in 2022, the company was founded on the belief that wellness is the foundation of human potential. The company was formed through the merger of two established supplement brands — Natrol® (founded 1980) and Jarrow Formulas® (founded 1977). Together, these brands bring nearly a century of combined heritage and are united by a shared commitment to proactive, comprehensive, and lifelong wellness rooted in science and efficacy. Today, Vytalogy continues to advance a more holistic vision of health, one that goes beyond supplements to support sleep, energy, focus, clarity, nutrition, digestive health, movement, mental performance, and overall well-being. Visit https://www.vytalogy.com/ for more information.

About Natrol®

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol® has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol® is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.1 Natrol® distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol.com for more information.

About Jarrow Formulas®

Jarrow Formulas® was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles with the goal to promote good health with high-quality and effective dietary supplement formulations. Jarrow Formulas offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements including products that support digestive health, mental wellness, energy, heart health and immune health. Visit Jarrow Formulas for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Media Contact

Samantha Murphy

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1 Nielsen, x AOC, 52 weeks ending 3/28/2026, Sleep Aid Supplements

SOURCE Vytalogy Wellness