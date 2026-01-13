VytlOne Celebrates 100 Years of Pharmacy Excellence

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VytlOne, the nation's only independent, fully integrated total pharmacy solutions partner, proudly marks its 100th anniversary—a century of innovation, partnership, and impact in healthcare.

The company's story began in 1926 as Maxor Pharmacy, a single downtown pharmacy located in Amarillo's historic Fisk Building. Named after its founders, Howard Guy Maxfield and Samuel Orr, Maxor quickly became a trusted name in local healthcare. Over the decades, VytlOne evolved from a small retail pharmacy into a national pharmacy and healthcare services organization, recognized for its long-term care pharmacy services and expertise in managed care pharmacy operations.

VytlOne's commitment to local healthcare and its innovative solutions helped transform pharmacy into a front-line force for better outcomes and stronger margins. The company expanded its offerings to include pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, and more—always with a focus on improving patient care and supporting healthcare providers.

Today, that legacy continues but VytlOne transformed to the leading partner for pharmacy operations, 340B program management, specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, and patient affordability solutions to empower mission-driven health systems, hospitals and healthcare providers to improve outcomes, unlock revenue, and reinvest in healthier communities.

"Our past is the foundation, and our future is strong, driven by one team and one vision," said Kim Tsoumakas, CEO, VytlOne. "Guided by our values—Integrity, Excellence for Partners, Purpose, Authenticity, and One Team—we will continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch every day."

As VytlOne looks to the next century, the company remains focused on innovation, collaboration, and delivering solutions that enable healthcare providers to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

Learn more about VytlOne at www.vytlone.com.

AboutVytlOne

VytlOne, formerly Maxor, is the nation's only independent, fully integrated total pharmacy solutions partner. By combining pharmacy operations, 340B management, specialty pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, and patient affordability solutions, VytlOne is dedicated to helping mission-driven hospitals and healthcare providers improve outcomes, unlock revenue, and reinvest in healthier healthcare communities.

At VytlOne, our client's mission is our mission. VytlOne works as an extension of our client and supports and enables our partners to drive sustainable revenue growth while achieving optimal outcomes for their patients, employees, and communities.

Learn more at www.vytlone.com.

SOURCE VytlOne