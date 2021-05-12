Vyv Announces Groundbreaking Inactivation And Killing Of Viruses With Its UV-free Antimicrobial Light Technology

The implications are vast because unlike harmful UV-C light, Vyv can be used continuously and without restriction 24/7. Tweet this

Additionally, a recent separate third-party study completed by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai also demonstrated efficacy results using ranges of light in the 400-420nm range on inactivating enveloped viruses. With Vyv's commitment to ongoing research and development advancements of a myriad of new products for healthier spaces, the company will continue to expand its virus testing in the coming months.

Global Industry Leaders Choose Vyv

Vyv has announced several high-profile business partnerships and investments with industry front-runners over the past six months. While the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to impact day-to-day life around the world, Vyv has joined forces and expanded development projects with Middleby Corporation, Citi, NJ Transit, Delta Air Lines, Broan-NuTone, Dorel Juvenile and Brilli, among several other well-respected brands. Most recently, Vyv announced a partnership with the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS), which is working to advance new approaches to infection control and prevention by dosing interior environments continuously with antimicrobial light to stop and kill* viruses, bacteria, fungi, mold and other organisms.

"Our partners have long understood the threats to global health and wellness. Many of these companies began engineering new solutions with Vyv's antimicrobial light long before the current pandemic. We've been on a path together to bring a new class of continuous microbial protection to address the world's ever-evolving microbial challenges," said Costello.

ABOUT VYV

Vyv, a female founded and managed health-tech company, is the creator of a new kind of continuous cleaning protection using visible light.Vyv, formerly Vital Vio, offers proprietary UV-free antimicrobial LED technology that creates environments inhospitable to the growth of viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold, and mildew. Unlike UV-C light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unlimited use around people in homes, public places and across industries. As antimicrobial overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in homes, factories, offices, healthcare facilities, transportation and hospitality, and many other places.Vyv technology is also embedded within commercial and consumer products and applications. For more information, visit www.vyv.tech.

*Testing on a non-enveloped virus (MS2 bacteriophage) showed a 99.985% reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 6 hours on hard surfaces. MRSA and E. coli showed 90%+ reduction in controlled laboratory testing in 24 hours on hard surfaces. Results may vary depending on the amount of light that is reaching the surfaces in the space where the product is installed and the length of time of exposure. Use of Vyv antimicrobial light is not intended to replace manual cleaning.

