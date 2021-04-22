W | ∞ Presents The Naked Series in Celebration of Earth Day

"The introduction of The Naked Series is one small step toward Wilson's goal to preserve the planet for future athletes," said Hans-Martin Reh, Global General Manager, Wilson Racquet Sports. "We acknowledge how far we still have to go, but as a leader in Racquet Sports, we are proud to step up and take responsibility to design more sustainable products that don't compromise performance for the sports community."

The limited-edition Naked Series, available in all four best-selling Wilson performance franchises, Blade, Ultra, Pro Staff and Clash, features unpainted tennis rackets, with non-dyed Agiplast bumper and grommets, a biodegradable PU grip, and sustainable packaging – all without sacrificing performance.

To celebrate Earth Day (4/22), Wilson is donating $20,000 to tentree, plus an additional $400 for each of the 422 rackets sold, available exclusively at www.wilson.com. With this program, Wilson and tentree will partner to plant more than 1,000,000 trees. Consumers can track the trees contributed by their purchase at https://www.tentree.com/pages/register-your-trees.

"At tentree, we empower others to take action in bettering our planet. We believe big change starts small, like enabling people to plant trees through everyday purchases. This Earth Day, we want to extend the opportunity to make an impact. We're partnering with brands leading sustainable initiatives in their industries," said Sola Desgagne, Director of Brand. "This campaign allows brands like Wilson to drive impactful environmental change. We're thrilled to share that every purchase from Wilson's Naked Series will plant 2,500 trees – a truly incredible feat."

W | ∞ is home to Wilson's sustainably minded products, including Triniti tennis balls, pushing the limits of sustainable performance. The ball core impressively extends the fresh ball feel, while STR Felt provides enhanced durability. Triniti was designed to exist outside of a pressurized can, arriving in more easily recyclable and uniquely sustainable packaging. W | ∞ has also introduced the Eco Overcap across key tennis ball franchises, reducing the amount of plastic by half and leaving a smaller footprint on the environment after it has been used.

Wilson's ongoing collaboration with RecycleBalls also encourages tennis players to collect, recycle and reuse tennis balls for a variety of uses such as resurfacing tennis courts.

ABOUT WILSON SPORTING GOODS

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Wilson is the global leader in performance racquet sports, including tennis, padel, racquetball, badminton and pickleball. The company uses player insights to develop products that push racquet sports equipment innovation into new territories. Through its dedication to creating products that enable athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in sporting goods.

ABOUT TENTREE

tentree is an earth-first lifestyle apparel brand whose mission is to plant 1 billion trees by 2030 to drastically reduce climate change. Every tentree purchase has a purpose: for each item sold, the company and its partners plant ten trees somewhere around the world. With over 53 million trees planted to date, tentree is becoming the most environmentally progressive sustainable apparel brand on the planet. For more information, visit tentree.com or follow on Instagram @tentree.

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods Co.