W Hotels Debuts Newly Reimagined W Atlanta - Midtown, W Atlanta - Buckhead And W Atlanta - Downtown

ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia is on our mind. W Hotels Worldwide is excited to reveal major upgrades to each of the city's three W hotels (W Atlanta – Midtown, W Atlanta – Buckhead and W Atlanta – Downtown). Through the vision of talented design partners and the W brand's own globally renowned design team, a collective of 750+ guestrooms, multiple bars and restaurants and more than 50,000 square feet of innovative meeting space will soon be revealed. These exciting changes in Atlanta are the first of several renovations expected to be completed at W Hotels across North America, as hotel owners are poised to invest $200+ million on renovations showcasing the next generation of W design.

W Atlanta – Midtown Living Room

"Atlanta is exploding with culture, creativity and more visitors than ever before," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "From Superbowl LIII to the Peach Drop, Atlanta has solidified its place as a must-go destination for both domestic and international travelers. From its music and culture to its cuisine and architecture, it's a city that is so diverse and unique we are able to have three distinct hotels within its parameters. We are excited to showcase our bold design with stunning new rooms, restaurants and upgrades to the hot spots our guests love."

W Atlanta – Midtown As the first W hotel to open in Atlanta in 2009, the 466-room renovation at W Atlanta – Midtown is the first major revamp of the hotel in a decade. As one of the largest W locations in the world, this project marks one of the brand's biggest single-hotel renovation projects in its 20-year history. The renovation – which just made its debut earlier this month – sits alongside new culinary, retail and entertainment concepts coming to Colony Square, which is connected to the hotel.

Inspired by one of Atlanta's best-known nicknames - the city in the woods - W Atlanta – Midtown now sports a floral motif with a mod twist across its public spaces that includes the Living Room (W's energetic & social take on the lobby/bar), Welcome Desk (Check-In) and patio. The open flow of the renovated spaces expands the hotel's indoor and outdoor seating, ready to welcome locals and travelers to this bustling neighborhood.

Each of the hotel's reimagined guestrooms (including 33 specialty suites) features playful décor, unique murals by Imaggo Production that are a nod to Atlanta as an epicenter of music and entertainment.

W Atlanta – Buckhead

In partnership with Atlanta's own C+TC Studio (who is designing the guest rooms and iconic rooftop bar, Whiskey Blue), interior designer STUDIO 11 (the visionaries behind the new Living Room), and the brand's own design team, W Atlanta – Buckhead is showing off its edgy, luxe look as of February 2019.

Celebrating the city's passions for fashion, design, art and culture, the new design incorporates splashy artwork from local artists throughout the hotel including guestroom art by Lela Brunet, WET Deck (pool deck) mural by Greg Mike, Living Room and Whiskey Blue murals by Chris Veal.

The full-scale renovation of W Atlanta – Buckhead adds a Welcome area, open layout and café-style seating (complete with DJ booth by night) to the Living Room. Here the eye-catching custom mural installation by artist Chris Veal is designed to be an Insta-worthy hit and photos taken in front of it are linked to the hotel's Instagram account and displayed on the adjacent Polaroid-style screen to make guests and visitors a part of the art in real time.

Enhanced with vibrant colors, headboards, armoires, damask wallcoverings, 55-inch TVs, in-room Nespresso machines, expanded MIX Bars (W's take on the minibar) and inspiring artwork, the hotel's 286 guestrooms redefine comfort and playful luxury in the city. All specialty suites (four WOW Suites and one E-WOW Suite) also get special treatment with new artwork and lounge areas, chaises and cocktail cubbies.

The first phase of this renovation project saw the iconic rooftop bar Whiskey Blue reimagined in November 2018. Now the hotel is bringing a new spin to its signature restaurant, Cook Hall, which will re-open fall 2019. In addition, all 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space and FIT (gym) feature new furnishings, lighting, artwork and faster connections.

Local Motives Debuts at W Atlanta – Downtown

In a brilliant mash up of art, history and culture, Local Motives, the new restaurant at W Atlanta – Downtown, combines Atlanta's BeltLine Project, a newfound symbol of revitalization in the city, with beloved street art and flavors as bold as the new look. To capture Atlanta's creative spirit, local artist and Georgia native Eric Randall collaborated with Puccini Group's designers to ground the project in an unmistakable sense of place. Randall was tasked with designing and painting large-scale graphics, including the 69'3" x 9'6" mural which spans six walls. The restaurant includes a buzzing bar, dining area, café with ample workspace and private dining room with an entrance inspired by Marta train doors. Each area is crafted with stone and concrete, reflecting the neighborhood's storied industrialization, juxtaposed with pink pastels and vibrant blue hues.

Local Motives lives up to its name with Atlanta staples like Geechie Boy Red Grits and Cheddar (breakfast bowl) as well as luxe-modern indulgences like Beet Tartare, Charred Octopus and curated local selections of meats from Pine Street Market and ingredients from Pure Bliss Organics. Coffee blends are brewed at Docent Coffee, which roasts each batch right on Edgewood Avenue. Handcrafted concoctions at the bar give guests the option to detox or retox with fresh-pressed juices alongside decadent, spiked milkshakes.

These three projects are part of a collective $200 million+ in renovations across the W brand portfolio that is taking place across North America. Other projects include W Washington DC, W Boston, W San Francisco, W Miami and W Montreal.

For more information visit: W Atlanta – Midtown; W Atlanta – Downtown; W Atlanta – Buckhead;

