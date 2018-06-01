W Hotels Returns To Australia With The Opening Of W Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat is on. W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, today re-enters Australia with the opening of W Brisbane. Owned by Shayher Group, W Brisbane is a vibrant addition to sunny South East Queensland (often referred to as the 'Sunshine State') in a stellar location overlooking the Brisbane River. The new hotel delivers an intoxicating mix of fast-paced urban style and modern design all with a decidedly cheeky Aussie point of view. With sun-soaked days and electric nights, there's no better spot than W Brisbane to take in the city's vibrant culture and rich nightlife.

W Brisbane Living Room Bar

Brisbane is among Australia's fastest growing cities, an ideal destination for W to bring its new/next lifestyle. Located riverside in the city's Central Business District, W Brisbane celebrates the history of the famed region. The hotel embraces Brisbane's connection to the Australian identity and iconic elements of Queensland's flora and fauna with a laid-back vibe and a playful nod to 'Brisvegas'.

"Brisbane is a dream destination – year-round sun and an outdoor lifestyle – it's quickly evolving into one of the world's greatest cities which is why W is kicking off the brand's return to Australia here in the Sunshine State," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "Brisbane's bustling riverbank is a hotspot for travelers who can't wait to explore this dynamic city and South East Queensland, a perfect match for W Hotels' bold design and playful, contemporary approach to luxury."

Renowned Australian interior design agency, Nic Graham & Associates have brought their innovative design and custom furnishings to W Brisbane. The hotel brings to life the theme of "A River Dreaming," an ode to its prime locale on the banks of the iconic Brisbane River and the visual connection to Brisbane's famed arts precinct. Modern manifestations of Brisbane's river, which has in recent years become the buzzing epicentre of the city's social scene, are featured prominently throughout the hotel, weaving in influences from Australia's indigenous roots and colonial heritage.

"There's nothing quite like Australia, a diverse country that is not only famous for its natural wonders but also for its celebration of diversity and multiculturalism," said Victor Clavell, Area Vice President, Luxury, Asia Pacific Excluding China, Marriott International. "Touted as Australia's new capital of cool with its edgy urban spaces and burgeoning passions for music, fashion and design, Brisbane is an ideal destination for the W brand."

A Magnetic Welcome

From the moment of arrival, guests are greeted by the hotel's sensory environment. A staircase of timber river reeds leads guests to the Welcome Desk and the Living Room (the W brand's take on the traditional hotel lobby). Earth tones, sedimentary layers, frayed edges and raw beauty associated with the Australian outback start from the arrival entrance and continue throughout the hotel's public spaces. These organic formations draw out bold and colorful artwork from celebrated Australian artists including John Nicholson, Lucas Grogan and Reko Rennie. The hotel's Living Room, the pulse of the W scene in Brisbane, shows off pools of color throughout intricately designed rugs while complementing walls echo the flora and fauna of Brisbane's sub-tropical environment. Benchtops and bar fronts are enhanced with forms inspired by curvilinear shapes and nearby water-worn clifftops. Blade grass border the expansive open space to immerse guests in an innovative interpretation of nature.

W Brisbane boasts 312 guestrooms including 32 lux suites all brimming with river views and the latest in technology and entertainment. The rooms prominently feature a white wall inspired by VJ wall panels found on traditional 'Queenslander' homes; a cheeky nod to Australiana throughout and a 10-gallon drum "outback bath experience." The penultimate Extreme Wow Suite (the brand's modern interpretation of the traditional presidential suite) on Level 33 showcases a limitless panoramic vista from the river to the mountains and beyond.

Guests can take a piece of their stay home from W The Store by Becker Minty, stocked with a treasure chest of hidden gems and collections including handbags, artwork, home decor and fine jewellery.

Paddock to Plate to Pool

W Brisbane showcases three distinct venues to tempt the appetite for cocktails and cuisine. Three Blue Ducks, W Brisbane's signature restaurant and a first for Queensland, mixes Brisbane's vibrant yet laidback culture with The Ducks legendary paddock to plate ethos. Guests can expect a fresh and seasonal menu, infusing home-grown inspiration into every dish. Living Room Bar evolves from a serene daytime lounge to a glam cocktail bar by night where guests can savour sips from the Liquid Curator who will be mixing up an array of handcrafted cocktails every night of the week. Guests can make a splash poolside at the WET® Deck rooftop bar as they soak up the heat on stylish sun lounges. The pool's sparkling surface reflects a mosaic of tiles reminiscent of the shadows cast by palm fronds. Day or night, guests can revel in Queensland's supreme riverside views with curated cocktails, Champagne, live DJs and Aussie barbeque fare.

"W Brisbane is the first of its kind in Australia," said Haldon Philp, General Manager, W Brisbane. "From the Whatever/Whenever service that drives the W brand, delivering whatever our guests want, whenever they want it, to event programming centred around Design, Music, Fashion and Fuel (the brand's unique take on fitness) to coveted partnerships such as Three Blue Ducks, now is the time for a hotel of this calibre to come to Brisbane as the city enjoys its coming of age."

Elevated Events

At W Brisbane, 1,100 square-metres of event space set the stage for electric and exhilarating meetings and events. The 595-square-meter Great Room captivates on a grand scale as the sprawling venue celebrates the serpentine shape of the river and its ripple effect throughout the design. The ceiling sparkles with 260 twinkling lights reminiscent of a clear Queensland outback starry night. Cutting edge statement lighting and four-metre LED wall panels will help guests showcase captivating presentations and displays and W Brisbane stands as the sole hotel in Queensland to boast these world-class audio-visual facilities. Additional meeting rooms include the versatile Studios and Strategy Room that showcase fab river views and glorious Queensland sunshine with floor to ceiling windows and private balconies.

Get Your Glow On

Guests can detox, de-stress and rejuvenate the body, mind and soul at AWAY® Spa, featuring a sublime treatment menu of Sodashi™ and Skeyndor™ facials and massages in addition to perfectly pampering beauty treatments. AWAY offers an escape from the outside world with vitality pools, relaxation pods, 'His and Hers' salt inhalation chambers and aromatherapy steam rooms to enhance the spa experience. AWAY Spa will be home to Edwards And Co. hair salon with the style-centric hair haven making their Brisbane debut. Those wanting to take it up a notch can sweat it out at the hotel's state-of-the-art FIT gym complete with Technogym® equipment and resident Personal Trainers.

