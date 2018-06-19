W Hotels Worldwide Rewrites The Festival Rules With WAKE UP CALL

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W Hotels today announces the global roll out of WAKE UP CALL, the brand's signature music festival series that will make stops at three W Hotels this year: W Hollywood (Sept 1-3); W Barcelona (Sept 21-23); and W Bali (Oct 4- 6). Combining the brand's longstanding passion for music with its signature Whatever/Whenever® philosophy, WAKE UP CALL takes the festival experience off the field and onto fabulous hotel grounds. Available exclusively for members of Marriott International's award-winning Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) and Marriott Rewards loyalty program, anybody is welcome to join the programs and book. Members can check in and then check out performances throughout the hotel – from WET deck parties to DJ masterclasses and live performances – by some of the hottest acts in music today including Phantogram, Charli XCX, Martin Solveig, Gorgon City, Sam Feldt and Angus & Julia Stone. It's all access (and perhaps a bit of excess), all the time.

W is throwing out the festival playbook and creating an experience that is as fabulous as it is fun. Where the day begins and ends in luxe accommodations (that don't require surge prices to get back to). Where pools of mud are replaced by poolside performances. Where endless seas of people give way to Instaworthy views of the sea. Think day beds, not day passes. In other words, it's time for a real WAKE UP CALL.

"Music is a universal language, one we have spoken since day one at W," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "We've brought the Whatever/Whenever mentality to recording artists and guests for years – through concepts like our W Sound Suite recording studios and countless performances in W Living Rooms – all to bring people closer to the music they love. Now we are taking our groundbreaking WAKE UP CALL music festival around the world, disrupting the festival scene in ways that only a W hotel stay can."

W Hotels is bringing this upgraded and elevated experience exclusively to members of SPG and Marriott Rewards. But elite membership is not a requirement—by simply joining the program online guests can quickly gain access to everything WAKE UP CALL has to offer. When guests visit www.wakeupcallfest.com, existing members of either program can log in with their account information to get festival access; nonmembers can quickly sign up through SPG.

THE STOPS

WAKE UP CALL will launch in the U.S. festival capital of Los Angeles at W Hollywood before traveling to the iconic seaside haunt of W Barcelona. From there, WAKE UP CALL will touch down and close out in paradise at the luxe escape of W Bali. This year's multi-city tour is an expansion of the inaugural WAKE UP CALL, the first music festival to be held entirely at a hotel, which took place at W Scottsdale in 2016. This year the party is bigger, better and goes longer than ever before.

THE LINEUP

With a mix of big name artists as well as new/next talent, WAKE UP CALL will include performances by: Phantogram, Charli XCX, Chromeo (DJ Set), Betty Who, Léon and Dancing Pineapple Presents: Codeko, Papa Ya (DJ Set), Christofi and Phil N Good at W Hollywood; Martin Solveig, Gorgon City, Thomas Jack, Boston Bun and special guest Pete Tong at W Barcelona; and Angus & Julia Stone, Sam Feldt and Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set) at W Bali, with more to be announced soon. The WAKE UP CALL experience will go well beyond the music, serving up the W experience every step of the way. Festival revelers can expect everything from workout sessions with top fitness masters to exclusive dishes and cocktails created by W chefs and mixologists only for festival goers. WAKE UP CALL combines the pre-party, the main event, and the post-party, all in one perk-filled package. Plus, SPG and Marriott Rewards members can bid for even more exclusive WAKE UP CALL Moments, including 60-minute DJ master classes, in-suite afterparties with featured artists, and off-site adventures curated by festival talent. To book, visit www.wakeupcallfest.com.

WAKE UP AND GO AGAIN

Want it all? Don't snooze. Presenting WAKE UP CALL: The Complete Set List, a VIP package for the true music-loving jetsetter. Limited to only 1 package, The Complete Set List experience includes: roundtrip airfare to all three WAKE UP CALL festivals, fabulous accommodations, access to all WAKE UP CALL Moments, VIP-only FUEL fitness workout sessions, VIP meet and greets at each festival and more. It doesn't get any more "all access" than this. Bidding starts at 250,000 points and launches to members on June 19th. Marriott Rewards members who have linked accounts may transfer points into their SPG accounts to bid on the package.

For tickets and to join SPG and Marriott Rewards, visit www.wakeupcallfest.com. Keep up with us on social using #WAKEUPCALLFEST, @WHotels.

Passing on the party? Have no fear, you can still get close to the music. Tune in to SPG's YouTube channel to catch live performances from every location, exclusive artist interviews, and so much more. Don't miss a minute. Watch here - https://www.youtube.com/spg.

