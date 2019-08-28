W. L. Gore & Associates Joins Greentown Labs as Terawatt Partner

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest cleantech startup incubator in North America, and W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) today announced that Gore has signed on as Greentown Labs' newest Terawatt-level Partner. The relationship will facilitate strong ties between Gore and the Greentown Labs startup community while also deepening Gore's connections to the Greater Boston cleantech ecosystem.

Gore, one of the 200 largest privately held companies in the United States, is a technology-driven enterprise committed to discovery, innovation, and commercialization of products that improve lives. Through its polymer science expertise, Gore's technology solutions play a key role in a wide range of markets and industries including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, electronics, oil and gas, as well as high performance fabrics and implantable medical devices. The company develops innovative technologies that address complex environmental challenges, from air filtration for industrial applications, to fuel cell components, sealants that reduce emissions, as well as venting products that protect sensitive electronic components in solar energy systems.

"Gore is well known for applying our material science expertise to solve difficult problems in some of the world's toughest environments," said Chris Kane, Advanced Materials Innovation Scout at Gore. "As an organization committed to environmental responsibility we're proud to collaborate with Greentown Labs to support its resident startups as they develop new sustainable material technologies and also provide access to our proprietary materials and technical experts as the residents continue to iterate on their prototypes."

Key elements of Gore's Partnership include:

Startup Pitch Day: Greentown Labs will coordinate a full day of meetings with Greentown Labs resident startups or external, regional startups innovating with advanced materials. The goal of the pitch day is to provide access to vetted deal flow and will conclude with a private networking reception.

Sector Pitch Days: A unique offering for Terawatt-level partners, Gore will gain access to two day-long events focused on technological, business, and innovation trends within specific, emerging technology sectors. Gore will bring an advanced materials perspective to these events, which will feature sector-specific startup pitches, facilitated discussion among attendees, expert presentations, and networking.

Advisory Board seat: Gore will gain a seat on Greentown Labs' Advisory Board which provides strategic guidance and input to the incubator on growth planning, partnership development, and other areas on a regular basis. Chris Kane will join the Advisory Board.

will join the Advisory Board. Immersion into the Greentown Labs Community: Gore executives will host quarterly office hours with a curated group of startups based on a specific technology area and participate in events at Greentown Labs.

"Gore is a global leader in advanced material innovations for a large number of diverse industries and we're eager to facilitate connections between their team and our entrepreneurs who will benefit greatly from their deep science knowledge and engineering expertise," said Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs. "Our relationship is built upon shared values of innovation and environmental responsibility and we're confident our engagement will result in many mutually beneficial collaborations."

The 100,000 sq. ft. Greentown Labs campus provides startups with a robust network of strategic partners, prototyping lab space, a wet lab, a machine shop, an electronics shop, office space for more than 500 entrepreneurs, a 600-person event space, and a variety of flexible membership options. Greentown Labs was founded in 2011 by four companies that simply wanted to split the cost of rent and quickly became the largest hardware-focused, cleantech incubator in North America. Less than eight years later, Greentown Labs' member companies have collectively created more than 2,800 jobs and raised more than $700M in funding.

Greentown Labs and Gore will share more information about their partnership at the Greentown Labs EnergyBar networking event on Thursday, September 12 at 5:30pm at Greentown Labs' headquarters in Somerville, MA. The event is an open networking reception in partnership with Cyclotron Road to showcase three cleantech entrepreneurs at varying stages of the startup journey.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a community of bold, passionate entrepreneurs creating solutions for today's biggest climate and environmental challenges. Located in Somerville, Mass., and founded in 2011, the Greentown Labs Global Center for Cleantech Innovation is the largest cleantech incubator in North America, operating a 100,000 sq. ft. campus comprised of prototyping and wet lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, electronics lab, and a curated suite of programs and resources. Greentown Labs is home to more than 90 startups and has supported more than 210 since its inception. These startups collectively employ more than 2,800 people and have raised more than $700 million in funding. The incubators' mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the community, resources, and space they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.greentownlabs.com or on Twitter , Facebook, or LinkedIn .

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion. www.gore.com

