W. P. Carey Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights



2024 Second Quarter Net income attributable to W. P. Carey (millions) $142.9 Diluted earnings per share $0.65



AFFO (millions) $257.1 AFFO per diluted share $1.17

2024 AFFO guidance revised to between $4.63 and $4.73 per diluted share, based on anticipated full year investment volume of between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion



Second quarter cash dividend of $0.870 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.48 per share

Real Estate Portfolio

Investment volume of $641.0 million completed year to date, including $293.4 million during the second quarter and $67.3 million subsequent to quarter end



Active capital investments and commitments of $38.0 million scheduled to be completed in 2024



Gross disposition proceeds of $152.2 million during the second quarter, comprising:

Dispositions of $62.3 million under the Office Sale Program; and

Non-Office Sale Program dispositions of $89.9 million



Company effectively completes strategic plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio



Contractual same-store rent growth of 2.9%

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

I ssued €650 million of 4.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032



Issued $400 million of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2034



Repaid $500 million of 4.6% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 2024



Subsequent to quarter end, repaid €500 million of 2.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due July 2024

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Dispositions from our office exit strategy are now behind us and we have completed refinancing our two 2024 bond maturities, raising over a billion dollars of attractively priced debt. With our debt and equity needs this year already addressed, and as we further redeploy capital into new investments, we expect higher AFFO in the second half," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "Although we're trimming our expectations for the full year — driven primarily by two larger-sized transactions that recently fell out of our pipeline — our liquidity remains at an all-time high, and we are very well positioned to close active deals and grow our pipeline, while taking advantage of what is typically a more active period around the end of the year."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Note: Effective January 1, 2024, the Company no longer separately analyzes its business between real estate operations and investment management operations, and instead views the business as one reportable segment. As a result of this change, the Company has conformed prior period segment information to reflect how it currently views its business.

Revenues

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2024 second quarter totaled $389.7 million , down 13.9% from $452.6 million for the 2023 second quarter.



Lease revenues decreased primarily as a result of executing the Company's strategic plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio, including the NLOP Spin-Off in November 2023 and dispositions under the Office Sale Program during 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Income from finance leases and loans receivable decreased primarily as a result of the disposition of the U-Haul portfolio during the 2024 first quarter.

Operating property revenues decreased primarily as a result of the sale of eight hotel operating properties during 2023 and one during the 2024 second quarter (out of 12 hotel properties that converted from net lease to operating upon lease expiration during the 2023 first quarter).

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2024 second quarter was $142.9 million , down 1.2% from $144.6 million for the 2023 second quarter, due primarily to the impact of the NLOP Spin-Off and dispositions under the Office Sale Program, and impairment charges recognized during the current year period, partly offset by higher gain on sale of real estate.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2024 second quarter was $1.17 per diluted share, down 14.0% from $1.36 per diluted share for the 2023 second quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of the NLOP Spin-Off and dispositions under the Office Sale Program, as well as certain lease restructurings and property vacancies.

Note: Further information concerning AFFO, which is a non-GAAP supplemental performance metric, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

On June 13, 2024 , the Company reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.870 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.48 per share. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024 .

AFFO GUIDANCE

The Company has lowered its guidance range for the 2024 full year by two cents per diluted share, primarily reflecting lower expectations for investment volume and self-storage operating portfolio NOI, and currently expects to report AFFO of between $4.63 and $4.73 per diluted share based on the following key assumptions:

(i) investment volume of between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion, which has been lowered by $250 million;

(ii) disposition volume of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, which is unchanged, including:

(a) completion of the Company's strategic plan to exit office, including asset sales under the Office Sale Program totaling approximately $550 million;

(b) completion of the U-Haul purchase option during the 2024 first quarter, which generated gross proceeds of $464 million; and

(c) other dispositions totaling between $150 million and $350 million;

(iii) total general and administrative expenses lowered to between $98 million and $101 million.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on AFFO and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

Year to date, the Company completed investments totaling $641.0 million , including $293.4 million during the 2024 second quarter and $67.3 million subsequent to quarter end.



Dispositions

During the 2024 second quarter, the Company disposed of 12 properties for gross proceeds totaling $152.2 million , comprising:



The disposition of three properties under the Office Sale Program for gross proceeds totaling $62.3 million , and

The disposition of nine non-Office Sale Program properties for gross proceeds totaling $89.9 million .



As of July 30, 2024, one asset (representing 45 basis points of ABR) was under a binding contract for sale scheduled to close in December 2024, which will complete the Company's Office Sale Program.

Contractual Same-Store Rent Growth

As of June 30, 2024 , contractual same store rent growth was 2.9% year over year, on a constant currency basis.

Composition

As of June 30, 2024 , the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,291 properties, comprising 170 million square feet leased to 346 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 12.0 years and an occupancy rate of 98.8%. In addition, the Company owned 89 self-storage operating properties, four hotel operating properties and two student housing operating properties, totaling approximately 7.3 million square feet.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024 , the Company had total liquidity of $3.2 billion , including approximately $2.0 billion of available capacity under its Senior Unsecured Credit Facility (net of amounts reserved for standby letters of credit), $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and $106.9 million of cash held at qualified intermediaries.

Senior Unsecured Notes

As previously announced, on May 16, 2024, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of €650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.25% Senior Notes due July 2032.



As previously announced, on June 28, 2024, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due June 2034.



On April 1, 2024, the Company repaid $500 million of 4.6% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 2024.



Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2024 second quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 30, 2024, and made available on the Company's website at ir.wpcarey.com/investor-relations.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,291 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of June 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "will be," "goals," "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate" "opportunities," "possibility," "strategy," "maintain" or the negative version of these words and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Jason Fox regarding expectations for future AFFO growth and deal volume. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, and it is important to note that our actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to fluctuating interest rates, the impact of inflation on our tenants and us, the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases, and domestic or geopolitical crises, such as terrorism, military conflict, war or the perception that hostilities may be imminent, political instability or civil unrest, or other conflict, and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the SEC, could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements — net lease and other $ 12,341,979

$ 12,095,458 Land, buildings and improvements — operating properties 1,238,340

1,256,249 Net investments in finance leases and loans receivable 667,667

1,514,923 In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,256,793

2,308,853 Above-market rent intangible assets 676,666

706,773 Investments in real estate 17,181,445

17,882,256 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (a) (3,096,516)

(3,005,479) Assets held for sale, net 7,743

37,122 Net investments in real estate 14,092,672

14,913,899 Equity method investments 356,220

354,261 Cash and cash equivalents 1,085,967

633,860 Other assets, net 1,261,222

1,096,474 Goodwill 973,204

978,289 Total assets $ 17,769,285

$ 17,976,783







Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 6,519,887

$ 6,035,686 Unsecured term loans, net 1,100,356

1,125,564 Unsecured revolving credit facility 15,005

403,785 Non-recourse mortgages, net 467,200

579,147 Debt, net 8,102,448

8,144,182 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 548,397

615,750 Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 128,710

136,872 Deferred income taxes 155,716

180,650 Dividends payable 194,515

192,332 Total liabilities 9,129,786

9,269,786







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 218,831,869 and 218,671,874 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 219

219 Additional paid-in capital 11,782,157

11,784,461 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,975,236)

(2,891,424) Deferred compensation obligation 78,379

62,046 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (252,640)

(254,867) Total stockholders' equity 8,632,879

8,700,435 Noncontrolling interests 6,620

6,562 Total equity 8,639,499

8,706,997 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,769,285

$ 17,976,783



















(a) Includes $1.7 billion and $1.6 billion of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $1.4 billion of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of both June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 324,104

$ 322,251

$ 369,124 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 14,961

25,793

27,311 Operating property revenues 38,715

36,643

50,676 Other lease-related income 9,149

2,155

5,040

386,929

386,842

452,151 Investment Management:









Asset management revenue (a) 1,686

1,893

303 Other advisory income and reimbursements (b) 1,057

1,063

124

2,743

2,956

427

389,672

389,798

452,578 Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 137,481

118,768

143,548 General and administrative 24,168

27,868

24,912 Operating property expenses 18,565

17,950

26,919 Impairment charges — real estate 15,752

—

— Reimbursable tenant costs 14,004

12,973

20,523 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 13,931

12,173

5,371 Stock-based compensation expense 8,903

8,856

8,995 Merger and other expenses 206

4,452

1,419

233,010

203,040

231,687 Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (65,307)

(68,651)

(75,488) Gain on sale of real estate, net 39,363

15,445

1,808 Non-operating income (c) 9,215

15,505

4,509 Earnings from equity method investments 6,636

4,864

4,355 Other gains and (losses) (d) 2,504

13,839

(1,366)

(7,589)

(18,998)

(66,182) Income before income taxes 149,073

167,760

154,709 Provision for income taxes (6,219)

(8,674)

(10,129) Net Income 142,854

159,086

144,580 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 41

137

40 Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 142,895

$ 159,223

$ 144,620











Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.65

$ 0.72

$ 0.67 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.65

$ 0.72

$ 0.67 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 220,195,910

220,031,597

215,075,114 Diluted 220,214,118

220,129,870

215,184,485











Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.870

$ 0.865

$ 1.069



















(a) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is comprised of $1.6 million from NLOP and less than $0.1 million from CESH. (b) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is comprised of (i) $1.0 million of administrative reimbursement for our management of NLOP and (ii) less than $0.1 million of reimbursable costs from CESH. (c) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is comprised of interest income on deposits of $5.9 million and realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $3.3 million. (d) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $1.4 million and a release of a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million.

W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 646,355

$ 721,460 Income from finance leases and loans receivable 40,754

48,066 Operating property revenues 75,358

91,562 Other lease-related income 11,304

18,413

773,771

879,501 Investment Management:





Asset management and other revenue 3,579

642 Other advisory income and reimbursements 2,120

225

5,699

867

779,470

880,368 Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 256,249

299,957 General and administrative 52,036

51,461 Operating property expenses 36,515

48,168 Reimbursable tenant costs 26,977

42,499 Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 26,104

18,143 Stock-based compensation expense 17,759

16,761 Impairment charges — real estate 15,752

— Merger and other expenses 4,658

1,443

436,050

478,432 Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (133,958)

(142,684) Gain on sale of real estate, net 54,808

179,557 Non-operating income 24,720

9,135 Other gains and (losses) 16,343

6,734 Earnings from equity method investments 11,500

9,591

(26,587)

62,333 Income before income taxes 316,833

464,269 Provision for income taxes (14,893)

(25,248) Net Income 301,940

439,021 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 178

(21) Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 302,118

$ 439,000







Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 2.06 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.37

$ 2.05 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 220,113,753

213,522,150 Diluted 220,261,525

213,875,471







Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.735

$ 2.136

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 142,895

$ 159,223

$ 144,620 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 136,840

118,113

142,932 Gain on sale of real estate, net (39,363)

(15,445)

(1,808) Impairment charges 15,752

—

— Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 3,015

2,949

2,883 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (101)

(103)

(268) Total adjustments 116,143

105,514

143,739 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) 259,038

264,737

288,359 Adjustments:









Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (15,310)

(19,553)

(19,086) Stock-based compensation 8,903

8,856

8,995 Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 5,766

4,068

8,824 Amortization of deferred financing costs 4,555

4,588

5,904 Other (gains) and losses (d) (2,504)

(13,839)

1,366 Tax benefit – deferred and other (1,392)

(1,373)

(2,723) Other amortization and non-cash items 580

579

527 Merger and other expenses (e) 206

4,452

1,419 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (2,646)

(519)

(255) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (97)

(104)

(24) Total adjustments (1,939)

(12,845)

4,947 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 257,099

$ 251,892

$ 293,306











Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 259,038

$ 264,737

$ 288,359 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 1.18

$ 1.20

$ 1.34 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 257,099

$ 251,892

$ 293,306 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 1.17

$ 1.14

$ 1.36 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 220,214,118

220,129,870

215,184,485

W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 302,118

$ 439,000 Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 254,953

298,800 Gain on sale of real estate, net (54,808)

(179,557) Impairment charges 15,752

— Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) 5,964

5,489 Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (204)

(567) Total adjustments 221,657

124,165 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) 523,775

563,165 Adjustments:





Straight-line and other leasing and financing adjustments (34,863)

(34,136) Stock-based compensation 17,759

16,761 Other (gains) and losses (16,343)

(6,734) Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 9,834

19,685 Amortization of deferred financing costs 9,143

10,844 Merger and other expenses 4,658

1,443 Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (2,765)

1,643 Other amortization and non-cash items 1,159

999 Proportionate share of adjustments to earnings from equity method investments (a) (3,165)

(1,181) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (b) (201)

36 Total adjustments (14,784)

9,360 AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 508,991

$ 572,525







Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 523,775

$ 563,165 FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 2.38

$ 2.63 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (c) $ 508,991

$ 572,525 AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (c) $ 2.31

$ 2.68 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 220,261,525

213,875,471



















(a) Equity income, including amounts that are not typically recognized for FFO and AFFO, is recognized within Earnings from equity method investments on the consolidated statements of income. This represents adjustments to equity income to reflect FFO and AFFO on a pro rata basis. (b) Adjustments disclosed elsewhere in this reconciliation are on a consolidated basis. This adjustment reflects our FFO or AFFO on a pro rata basis. (c) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (d) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily comprised of net gains on foreign currency exchange rate movements of $1.4 million and a release of a non-cash allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million. (e) Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is primarily comprised of the write-off of a value added tax receivable that was previously recorded in connection with an international investment.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to, nor a substitute for, net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate, impairment charges on real estate or other assets incidental to the company's main business, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis.

We also modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to adjust GAAP net income for certain non-cash charges, such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rent and related reserves, other non-cash rent adjustments, non-cash allowance for credit losses on loans receivable and finance leases, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense, amortization of discounts and premiums on debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses, such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, merger and acquisition expenses, and spin-off expenses. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange rate movements (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency derivatives), which are not considered fundamental attributes of our business plan and do not affect our overall long-term operating performance. We refer to our modified definition of FFO as AFFO. We exclude these items from GAAP net income to arrive at AFFO as they are not the primary drivers in our decision-making process and excluding these items provides investors a view of our portfolio performance over time and makes it more comparable to other REITs that are currently not engaged in acquisitions, mergers and restructuring, which are not part of our normal business operations. AFFO also reflects adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. We use AFFO as one measure of our operating performance when we formulate corporate goals, evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies and determine executive compensation.

We believe that AFFO is a useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as we believe it will help them to better assess the sustainability of our operating performance without the potentially distorting impact of these short-term fluctuations. However, there are limits on the usefulness of AFFO to investors. For example, impairment charges and unrealized foreign currency losses that we exclude may become actual realized losses upon the ultimate disposition of the properties in the form of lower cash proceeds or other considerations. We use our FFO and AFFO measures as supplemental financial measures of operating performance. We do not use our FFO and AFFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net income computed under GAAP, or as alternatives to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP, or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.