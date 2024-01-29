W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2023. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 2e Box 2f Box 5



Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Nondividend Distributions Qualified Dividends(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2) Section 897 Ordinary Dividends(3) Section 897 Capital Gain(4) Section 199A Dividends(5) Section 1061 One-Year Amounts Disclosure(6) Section 1061 Three-Year Amounts Disclosure(6) 12/30/22 1/13/23 $1.065000 $0.8087588 $0.0728316 $0.1834096 $0.0024786 $0.0728316 $0.0648595 $0.0728316 $0.8062802 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 3/31/23 4/14/23 $1.067000 $0.8102776 $0.0729684 $0.1837540 $0.0024832 $0.0729684 $0.0649813 $0.0729684 $0.8077944 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 6/30/23 7/14/23 $1.069000 $0.8117964 $0.0731051 $0.1840985 $0.0024879 $0.0731051 $0.0651031 $0.0731051 $0.8093085 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 9/29/23 10/16/23 $1.071000 $0.8133152 $0.0732419 $0.1844429 $0.0024925 $0.0732419 $0.0652249 $0.0732419 $0.8108227 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 10/19/23(7) 11/1/23 $0.762667 $0.5791675 $0.0521561 $0.1313431 $0.0017749 $0.0521561 $0.0464471 $0.0521561 $0.5773926 $0.0000000 $0.0000000





(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (3) Section 897 Ordinary Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (4) Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (5) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (6) For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests". (7) The $0.762667 per share distribution represents the taxable distribution of shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) that occurred in conjunction with the spin-off of NLOP on November 1, 2023. The per share distribution rate is based on the exchange ratio of one share of NLOP distributed for every 15 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) held and the fair market value (FMV) of NLOP shares distributed in the spin-off, which was determined to be $11.44 per NLOP share, using a three-day volume weighted average price (VWAP).

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the spin-off of Net Lease Office Properties, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.