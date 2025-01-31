W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2024. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 2f Box 5



Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Nondividend

Distributions Qualified

Dividends(1) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(2) Section 897

Capital

Gain(3) Section

199A

Dividends(4) Section 1061

One-Year

Amounts

Disclosure(5) Section 1061

Three-Year

Amounts

Disclosure(5) 12/29/2023 1/16/2024 $0.8600000 $0.7610916 $0.0585543 $0.0403541 $0.0010442 $0.0383228 $0.0535645 $0.7600474 $0.0029650 $0.0029650 3/28/2024 4/15/2024 $0.8650000 $0.7655165 $0.0588947 $0.0405888 $0.0010503 $0.0385456 $0.0538759 $0.7644663 $0.0029823 $0.0029823 6/28/2024 7/15/2024 $0.8700000 $0.7699415 $0.0592351 $0.0408234 $0.0010563 $0.0387684 $0.0541873 $0.7688851 $0.0029995 $0.0029995 9/30/2024 10/15/2024 $0.8750000 $0.7743664 $0.0595756 $0.0410580 $0.0010624 $0.0389912 $0.0544987 $0.7733040 $0.0030167 $0.0030167









(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3) Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5) For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,430 net lease properties covering approximately 172 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of September 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

