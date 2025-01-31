W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

W. P. Carey Inc.

Jan 31, 2025, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2024. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

Section 897
Capital
Gain(3)

Section
199A
Dividends(4)

Section 1061
One-Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

Section 1061
Three-Year
Amounts
Disclosure(5)

12/29/2023

1/16/2024

$0.8600000

$0.7610916

$0.0585543

$0.0403541

$0.0010442

$0.0383228

$0.0535645

$0.7600474

$0.0029650

$0.0029650

3/28/2024

4/15/2024

$0.8650000

$0.7655165

$0.0588947

$0.0405888

$0.0010503

$0.0385456

$0.0538759

$0.7644663

$0.0029823

$0.0029823

6/28/2024

7/15/2024

$0.8700000

$0.7699415

$0.0592351

$0.0408234

$0.0010563

$0.0387684

$0.0541873

$0.7688851

$0.0029995

$0.0029995

9/30/2024

10/15/2024

$0.8750000

$0.7743664

$0.0595756

$0.0410580

$0.0010624

$0.0389912

$0.0544987

$0.7733040

$0.0030167

$0.0030167




(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5)

For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,430 net lease properties covering approximately 172 million square feet and a portfolio of 78 self-storage operating properties as of September 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

