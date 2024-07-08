W. P. Carey Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Europe

In addition, W. P. Carey was selected as one of this year's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine. The Best Workplaces in New York™ list is highly competitive and determined by an analysis of over 140,000 survey responses from employees at eligible Great Place to Work Certified™ companies.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey said: "It's an honor to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year in the U.S. and the first time in the Netherlands, as well as being named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York. These recognitions are a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a positive employee experience and culture. Our employees are the heart of our company, and we're proud to have created an environment where everyone feels seen, valued and respected."

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, said: "Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that W. P. Carey stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Additional highlights from W. P. Carey's global survey results include the following feedback from respondents:

98% say they work in an inclusive environment that welcomes differences

98% believe that management is honest and ethical in its business practices

97% are proud to tell others they work here

97% believe that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

99% believe people are willing to give extra to get the job done

For more information on W. P. Carey's benefits, employee programs and culture, read the 2023 ESG Report.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,282 net lease properties covering approximately 168 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of March 31, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

