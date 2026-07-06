NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, today announced the release of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report.

W. P. Carey Releases 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

Prepared in reference to disclosure standards established by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the report summarizes W. P. Carey's progress and achievements across corporate responsibility initiatives, focused on the company's environmental, social and governance objectives. It can be viewed and downloaded from W. P. Carey's website at www.wpcarey.com/corporate-responsibility.

Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer and President, W. P. Carey, said: "Our Corporate Responsibility Report reflects the continued integration of sustainability, social impact and strong governance across our business. We remain focused on initiatives that strengthen our portfolio and drive long-term value for our shareholders, guided by our dual commitments to Investing for the Long Run and Doing Good While Doing Well."

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,703 net lease properties covering approximately 185 million square feet as of March 31, 2026. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Federal securities laws. The comments of Mr. Fox are examples of forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause W. P. Carey's actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those anticipated. Other unknown or unpredictable risks or uncertainties, like the risks related to fluctuating interest rates, the impact of inflation on our tenants and us, the effects of pandemics and global outbreaks of contagious diseases, and domestic or geopolitical crises (such as terrorism, military conflict, war or the perception that hostilities may be imminent), political instability or civil unrest, or other conflict, and those additional risk factors discussed in reports that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could also have material adverse effects on our future results, performance or achievements. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Amanda Woodward

1 (212) 492-1171

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.