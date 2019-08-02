W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) (W. P. Carey or the Company), a net lease real estate investment trust, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total Company

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $66.0 million , or $0.38 per diluted share





AFFO of $208.5 million , or $1.22 per diluted share





2019 AFFO guidance range narrowed to $4.95 to $5.05 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of $4.70 to $4.80 per diluted share





Quarterly cash dividend raised to $1.034 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.136 per share

Business Segments

Real Estate

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $60.8 million





Segment AFFO of $199.8 million , or $1.17 per diluted share





Investment volume of $439.9 million year to date, including $394.7 million completed during the first half of 2019 and $45.2 million subsequent to quarter end





Active capital investment projects totaling $183.7 million at quarter end, including $95.9 million expected to be completed in 2019





Entered into agreements to convert 36 existing self-storage operating properties to net leases





Gross disposition proceeds of $21.9 million during the first half of 2019





Portfolio occupancy of 98.2%





Weighted-average lease term increased to 10.4 years

Investment Management

Segment net income attributable to W. P. Carey of $5.3 million





Segment AFFO of $8.6 million , or $0.05 per diluted share

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

Issued $325 million of 3.850% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029





Utilized ATM program to raise $88.3 million in net proceeds during the second quarter, bringing net proceeds raised during the first half of 2019 to $392.1 million





Prepaid mortgage debt totaling $293.7 million during the second quarter, bringing mortgage debt prepaid during the first half of 2019 to $493.3 million

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Our business continues to gather momentum. During the second quarter, we added several high-quality industrial sale-leasebacks to our portfolio, creatively converted the bulk of our self-storage operating assets to net leases, further accessed the capital markets and prepaid additional mortgage debt," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey. "We have revised our AFFO guidance to reflect our current expectations for investment timing, along with the deleveraging we've done this year. Looking ahead, our investment opportunity set remains broad and our cost of capital enables us to pursue a wide range of opportunities."

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total Company: Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 second quarter totaled $305.2 million , up 51.8% from $201.1 million for the 2018 second quarter.





Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 second quarter totaled , up 51.8% from for the 2018 second quarter. Real Estate: Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 second quarter were $291.5 million , up 67.6% from $173.9 million for the 2018 second quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the Company's merger with CPA:17 on October 31, 2018 (the CPA:17 Merger) and net acquisitions.



Note: While it has no impact on net income or AFFO, in accordance with Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), which the Company has adopted effective as of January 1, 2019 , operating expenses reimbursed by tenants are included within lease revenues on the consolidated statements of income (for both current and prior year periods). Prior to that date the Company presented revenues excluding reimbursable costs.





Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 second quarter were , up 67.6% from for the 2018 second quarter, due primarily to additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the Company's merger with CPA:17 on (the CPA:17 Merger) and net acquisitions. Investment Management: Investment Management revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the 2019 second quarter were $13.7 million , down 49.6% from $27.2 million for the 2018 second quarter, due primarily to the cessation of asset management revenue previously earned from CPA:17.

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey

Net income attributable to W. P. Carey for the 2019 second quarter was $66.0 million , down 12.8% from $75.7 million for the 2018 second quarter. Net income from Investment Management attributable to W. P. Carey decreased, due primarily to the cessation of Investment Management revenues and distributions previously earned from CPA:17. Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey increased, due primarily to properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and net acquisitions. The increase in revenues from properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and acquisitions was partly offset by corresponding increases in depreciation and amortization, interest expense and property expenses.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO for the 2019 second quarter was $1.22 per diluted share, down 7.6% from $1.32 per diluted share for the 2018 second quarter. AFFO from the Company's Real Estate segment (Real Estate AFFO) increased, due primarily to the accretive impact of properties acquired in the CPA:17 Merger and net acquisitions. AFFO from the Company's Investment Management segment declined, due primarily to the cessation of Investment Management revenues and distributions previously earned from CPA:17.



Note: Further information concerning AFFO and Real Estate AFFO, which are both non-GAAP supplemental performance metrics, is presented in the accompanying tables and related notes.

Dividend

As previously announced, on June 13, 2019 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.034 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.136 per share. The dividend was paid on July 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2019 .

AFFO GUIDANCE

For the 2019 full year, the Company has narrowed its AFFO guidance range and currently expects to report total AFFO of between $4.95 and $5.05 per diluted share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.70 and $4.80 per diluted share, based on the following key assumptions, which are unchanged:

(i) investments for the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $750 million and $1.25 billion;

(ii) dispositions from the Company's Real Estate portfolio of between $500 million and $700 million; and

(iii) total general and administrative expenses of between $75 million and $80 million.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance on net income. The Company only provides guidance on total AFFO (and Real Estate AFFO) and does not provide a reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliation as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairments of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITALIZATION

Bond Issuance

On June 14, 2019 , the Company completed an underwritten public offering of $325 million aggregate principal amount of 3.850% Senior Unsecured Notes due July 15, 2029 . Net proceeds from the offering were used primarily to reduce amounts outstanding under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility.

"At-The-Market" (ATM) Program

During the 2019 second quarter, the Company issued 1,116,217 shares of common stock under its ATM program at a weighted-average price of $80.33 per share, for net proceeds of $88.3 million .





per share, for net proceeds of . This activity brought issuances under the Company's ATM program during the first half of 2019 to 5,169,840 shares of common stock, at a weighted-average price of $77.06 per share, for net proceeds of $392.1 million .

Mortgage / Secured Debt Prepayment

During the 2019 second quarter, the Company prepaid mortgage debt totaling $293.7 million , with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 5.2%.





, with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 5.2%. This activity brought mortgage debt prepaid during the first half of 2019 to $493.3 million , with a weighted-average interest rate of approximately 5.1%.

REAL ESTATE

Investments

During the 2019 second quarter, the Company completed investments totaling $155.2 million , consisting of four acquisitions for $123.5 million in aggregate and three completed capital investment projects at a total cost of $31.7 million , bringing total investment volume for the first half of 2019 to $394.7 million , including transaction-related costs.





, consisting of four acquisitions for in aggregate and three completed capital investment projects at a total cost of , bringing total investment volume for the first half of 2019 to , including transaction-related costs. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed two additional investments totaling $45.2 million , bringing total investment volume year to date to $439.9 million , including transaction-related costs.





, bringing total investment volume year to date to , including transaction-related costs. As of June 30, 2019 , the Company had six capital investment projects outstanding for an expected total investment of approximately $183.7 million , of which four projects totaling $95.9 million are currently expected to be completed during 2019.

Conversion of Self-Storage Operating Properties to Net Leases

During the 2019 second quarter, the Company entered into net lease agreements with Extra Space Storage Inc. for 36 self-storage operating properties, the vast majority of which the Company acquired in the CPA:17 Merger.





Pursuant to these agreements, 22 self-storage operating properties were converted to net leases on June 1, 2019 , at which time we began recognizing lease revenues on the properties and ceased recognizing operating property revenues and expenses.





, at which time we began recognizing lease revenues on the properties and ceased recognizing operating property revenues and expenses. Subsequent to quarter end, on August 1, 2019 , an additional five self-storage operating properties were converted to net leases. The remaining nine self-storage operating properties included in this transaction, which were non-stabilized, are expected to convert to net leases upon stabilization over the next three years.

Dispositions

During the 2019 second quarter, the Company disposed of five properties for gross proceeds of $17.0 million , bringing total disposition proceeds for the first half of 2019 to $21.9 million .

Composition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's net lease portfolio consisted of 1,198 properties, comprising 136.6 million square feet leased to 320 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.4 years and an occupancy rate of 98.2%. In addition, the Company owned 24 self-storage and two hotel operating properties, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

W. P. Carey is the advisor to CPA:18 – Global (CPA:18), Carey Watermark Investors Incorporated (CWI 1), Carey Watermark Investors 2 Incorporated (CWI 2) and Carey European Student Housing Fund I, L.P. (CESH) (collectively, the Managed Programs). As of June 30, 2019, the Managed Programs had total assets under management of approximately $7.6 billion .

* * * * *

Supplemental Information

The Company has provided supplemental unaudited financial and operating information regarding the 2019 second quarter and certain prior quarters, including a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 2, 2019.

* * * * *

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date/Time: Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number: 1-877-465-1289 (U.S.) or +1-201-689-8762 (international)

Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

* * * * *

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $20 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,198 net lease properties covering approximately 137 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

* * * * *

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the intent, belief or expectations of W. P. Carey and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "assume," "outlook," "seek," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast" and other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Fox with regard to our investment opportunities and cost of capital. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of W. P. Carey. It is important to note that W. P. Carey's actual results could be materially different from those projected in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of W. P. Carey. Discussions of some of these other important factors and assumptions are contained in W. P. Carey's filings with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, including Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in W. P. Carey's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication, unless noted otherwise. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, W. P. Carey does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* * * * *

W. P. CAREY INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Investments in real estate:





Land, buildings and improvements (a) $ 9,480,306



$ 9,251,396

Net investments in direct financing leases 1,263,319



1,306,215

In-place lease intangible assets and other 2,134,786



2,009,628

Above-market rent intangible assets 921,998



925,797

Investments in real estate 13,800,409



13,493,036

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (b) (1,812,628)



(1,564,182)

Assets held for sale, net (c) 102,777



—

Net investments in real estate 12,090,558



11,928,854

Equity investments in the Managed Programs and real estate (d) 317,159



329,248

Cash and cash equivalents 202,279



217,644

Due from affiliates 81,523



74,842

Other assets, net 580,270



711,507

Goodwill 920,218



920,944

Total assets $ 14,192,007



$ 14,183,039









Liabilities and Equity





Debt:





Senior unsecured notes, net $ 3,861,931



$ 3,554,470

Unsecured revolving credit facility 111,227



91,563

Non-recourse mortgages, net 2,203,853



2,732,658

Debt, net 6,177,011



6,378,691

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 463,417



403,896

Below-market rent and other intangible liabilities, net 213,279



225,128

Deferred income taxes 168,841



173,115

Dividends payable 178,665



172,154

Total liabilities 7,201,213



7,352,984









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 170,756,507 and 165,279,642

shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 171



165

Additional paid-in capital 8,576,245



8,187,335

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,368,457)



(1,143,992)

Deferred compensation obligation 37,263



35,766

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (260,817)



(254,996)

Total stockholders' equity 6,984,405



6,824,278

Noncontrolling interests 6,389



5,777

Total equity 6,990,794



6,830,055

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,192,007



$ 14,183,039



________

(a) Includes $189.3 million and $470.7 million of amounts attributable to operating properties as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (b) Includes $847.5 million and $734.8 million of accumulated depreciation on buildings and improvements as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $965.1 million and $829.4 million of accumulated amortization on lease intangibles as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (c) At June 30, 2019, we had two properties classified as Assets held for sale, net, including one hotel operating property. (d) Our equity investments in real estate joint ventures totaled $197.9 million and $221.7 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Our equity investments in the Managed Programs totaled $119.2 million and $107.6 million as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Revenues









Real Estate:









Lease revenues $ 269,802



$ 262,939



$ 168,367

Operating property revenues 15,436



15,996



4,865

Lease termination income and other 6,304



3,270



680



291,542



282,205



173,912

Investment Management:









Asset management revenue 9,790



9,732



17,268

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 3,821



3,868



5,537

Structuring and other advisory revenue 58



2,518



4,426



13,669



16,118



27,231



305,211



298,323



201,143

Operating Expenses









Depreciation and amortization 113,632



112,379



64,337

General and administrative 19,729



21,285



16,442

Reimbursable tenant costs 13,917



13,171



5,733

Operating property expenses 10,874



10,594



3,581

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 9,915



9,912



5,327

Stock-based compensation expense 4,936



4,165



3,698

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 3,821



3,868



5,537

Subadvisor fees (a) 1,650



2,202



1,855

Merger and other expenses (b) 696



146



2,692



179,170



177,722



109,202

Other Income and Expenses









Interest expense (59,719)



(61,313)



(41,311)

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 3,951



5,491



12,558

Other gains and (losses) (c) (671)



955



10,586

(Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (362)



933



11,912



(56,801)



(53,934)



(6,255)

Income before income taxes 69,240



66,667



85,686

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (3,119)



2,129



(6,262)

Net Income 66,121



68,796



79,424

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (83)



(302)



(3,743)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 66,038



$ 68,494



$ 75,681













Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.39



$ 0.41



$ 0.70

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.38



$ 0.41



$ 0.70

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic 171,304,112



167,234,121



108,059,394

Diluted 171,490,625



167,434,740



108,234,934













Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.034



$ 1.032



$ 1.020



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Revenues





Real Estate:





Lease revenues $ 532,741



$ 337,799

Operating property revenues 31,432



12,083

Lease termination income and other 9,574



1,622



573,747



351,504

Investment Management:





Asset management revenue 19,522



34,253

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 7,689



10,841

Structuring and other advisory revenue 2,576



6,355



29,787



51,449



603,534



402,953

Operating Expenses





Depreciation and amortization 226,011



130,294

General and administrative 41,014



35,025

Reimbursable tenant costs 27,088



11,952

Operating property expenses 21,468



9,251

Property expenses, excluding reimbursable tenant costs 19,827



9,556

Stock-based compensation expense 9,101



11,917

Reimbursable costs from affiliates 7,689



10,841

Subadvisor fees (a) 3,852



3,887

Merger and other expenses (b) 842



2,655

Impairment charges —



4,790



356,892



230,168

Other Income and Expenses





Interest expense (121,032)



(79,385)

Equity in earnings of equity method investments in the Managed Programs and real estate 9,442



27,883

Gain on sale of real estate, net 571



18,644

Other gains and (losses) 284



7,823



(110,735)



(25,035)

Income before income taxes 135,907



147,750

Provision for income taxes (990)



(260)

Net Income 134,917



147,490

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (385)



(6,535)

Net Income Attributable to W. P. Carey $ 134,532



$ 140,955









Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.79



$ 1.30

Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.79



$ 1.30

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 169,280,360



108,058,671

Diluted 169,520,508



108,243,063









Dividends Declared Per Share $ 2.066



$ 2.035



__________

(a) The subadvisors for CWI 1, CWI 2 and CPA:18 (for multi-family properties) earn a percentage of gross fees recorded, which we account for as an expense and are recorded as Subadvisor fees in our consolidated statements of income. The amounts paid to the subadvisors are the differences between gross and net fees. During 2018, CPA:18 sold five of its six multi-family properties (it sold the remaining multi-family property in January 2019 and we terminated the related subadvisory agreements). Refer to the Managed Programs Fee Summary section in Exhibit 99.2 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 2, 2019 for further information. (b) Amounts are primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the CPA:17 Merger. (c) Amount for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily comprised of realized gains on foreign currency exchange derivatives of $3.5 million, mark-to-market adjustment for our investment in shares of a cold storage operator of $(3.3) million, loss on extinguishment of debt of $(3.0) million, interest earned from cash in bank and on loans to affiliates of $1.1 million, net gains on foreign currency transactions of $0.7 million, and dividend income from our investment in shares of Guggenheim Credit Income Fund of $0.5 million.

W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 66,038



$ 68,494



$ 75,681

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 112,360



111,103



63,073

Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 362



(933)



(11,912)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 4,489



4,424



902

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (31)



(30)



(2,729)

Total adjustments 117,180



114,564



49,334

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (a) 183,218



183,058



125,015

Adjustments:









Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 16,450



15,927



12,303

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (7,975)



(6,258)



(2,637)

Other (gains) and losses (b) 5,724



4,930



(6,845)

Stock-based compensation 4,936



4,165



3,698

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,774



2,724



1,905

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,706



567



35

Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (c) (933)



(4,928)



3,028

Merger and other expenses (d) 696



146



2,692

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 1,876



1,461



3,635

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (7)



(25)



(230)

Total adjustments 25,247



18,709



17,584

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 208,465



$ 201,767



$ 142,599













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 183,218



$ 183,058



$ 125,015

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (a) $ 1.07



$ 1.09



$ 1.16

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 208,465



$ 201,767



$ 142,599

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (a) $ 1.22



$ 1.21



$ 1.32

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 171,490,625



167,434,740



108,234,934



W. P. CAREY INC. Quarterly Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 60,768



$ 53,408



$ 59,316

Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization of real property 112,360



111,103



63,073

Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 362



(933)



(11,912)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities 4,489



4,424



902

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (31)



(30)



(2,729)

Total adjustments 117,180



114,564



49,334

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) 177,948



167,972



108,650

Adjustments:









Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 16,450



15,927



12,303

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (7,975)



(6,258)



(2,637)

Other (gains) and losses (b) 5,888



3,929



(6,599)

Stock-based compensation 3,482



2,800



1,990

Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,774



2,724



1,905

Other amortization and non-cash items 1,510



502



56

Tax (benefit) expense – deferred and other (853)



490



(1,767)

Merger and other expenses (d) 696



146



2,692

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned

entities (89)



115



99

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (7)



(25)



(230)

Total adjustments 21,876



20,350



7,812

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 199,824



$ 188,322



$ 116,462













Summary









FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 177,948



$ 167,972



$ 108,650

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share –

Real Estate (a) $ 1.04



$ 1.00



$ 1.01

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 199,824



$ 188,322



$ 116,462

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (a) $ 1.17



$ 1.13



$ 1.08

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 171,490,625



167,434,740



108,234,934



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Net income attributable to W. P. Carey $ 134,532



$ 140,955

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 223,463



127,653

Gain on sale of real estate, net (571)



(18,644)

Impairment charges —



4,790

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 8,913



2,154

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (61)



(5,511)

Total adjustments 231,744



110,442

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey (a) 366,276



251,397

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 32,377



24,105

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (14,233)



(4,933)

Other (gains) and losses (b) 10,654



(1,556)

Stock-based compensation 9,101



11,917

Tax benefit – deferred and other (c) (5,861)



(9,127)

Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,498



1,711

Other amortization and non-cash items 2,273



(14)

Merger and other expenses (d) 842



2,655

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 3,337



5,387

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (32)



(573)

Total adjustments 43,956



29,572

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 410,232



$ 280,969









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 366,276



$ 251,397

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (a) $ 2.16



$ 2.32

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey (a) $ 410,232



$ 280,969

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share (a) $ 2.42



$ 2.60

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 169,520,508



108,243,063



W. P. CAREY INC. Year-to-Date Reconciliation of Net Income from Real Estate to Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) from Real Estate (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Net income from Real Estate attributable to W. P. Carey $ 114,176



$ 104,616

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization of real property 223,463



127,653

Gain on sale of real estate, net (571)



(18,644)

Impairment charges —



4,790

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 8,913



2,154

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (61)



(5,511)

Total adjustments 231,744



110,442

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) 345,920



215,058

Adjustments:





Above- and below-market rent intangible lease amortization, net 32,377



24,105

Straight-line and other rent adjustments (14,233)



(4,933)

Other (gains) and losses (b) 9,817



(1,673)

Stock-based compensation 6,282



6,296

Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,498



1,711

Other amortization and non-cash items 2,012



7

Merger and other expenses (d) 842



2,655

Tax benefit – deferred and other (363)



(11,285)

Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities 26



28

Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interests (32)



(573)

Total adjustments 42,226



16,338

AFFO Attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 388,146



$ 231,396









Summary





FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 345,920



$ 215,058

FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (a) $ 2.04



$ 1.99

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey – Real Estate (a) $ 388,146



$ 231,396

AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey per diluted share – Real Estate (a) $ 2.29



$ 2.14

Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 169,520,508



108,243,063



__________

(a) FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. See below for a description of FFO and AFFO. (b) AFFO amount for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily comprised of unrealized losses on derivatives of $(0.3) million, gains from foreign currency movements of $0.7 million, loss on extinguishment of debt of $(3.0) million and loss on marketable securities of $(3.1) million. Real Estate AFFO amount for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is primarily comprised of unrealized losses on derivatives of $(0.3) million, gains from foreign currency movements of $0.7 million, loss on extinguishment of debt of $(3.0) million and loss on marketable securities of $(3.3) million. Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, we aggregated (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and realized (gains) losses on foreign currency (both of which were previously disclosed as separate AFFO adjustment line items), as well as certain other adjustments, within this line item, which is comprised of adjustments related to Other gains and (losses) on our consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (c) Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 include a current tax benefit, which is excluded from AFFO as it was incurred as a result of the CPA:17 Merger. (d) Amounts are primarily comprised of costs incurred in connection with the CPA:17 Merger.

Non-GAAP Financial Disclosure

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT), an industry trade group, has promulgated a non-GAAP measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure, when used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. The use of FFO is recommended by the REIT industry as a supplemental non-GAAP measure. FFO is not equivalent to nor a substitute for net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We define FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in December 2018. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of property, impairment charges on real estate, gains or losses on changes in control of interests in real estate and depreciation and amortization from real estate assets; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and jointly owned investments are calculated to reflect FFO. Our FFO calculation complies with NAREIT's policy described above.

We modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income to adjust for certain non-cash charges such as amortization of real estate-related intangibles, deferred income tax benefits and expenses, straight-line rents, stock-based compensation, non-cash environmental accretion expense and amortization of deferred financing costs. Our assessment of our operations is focused on long-term sustainability and not on such non-cash items, which may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on cash flows. Additionally, we exclude non-core income and expenses such as gains or losses from extinguishment of debt, restructuring and related compensation expenses and merger and acquisition expenses. We also exclude realized and unrealized gains/losses on foreign currency exchange transactions (other than those realized on the settlement of foreign currency