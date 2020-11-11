W. P. Carey Inc. CEO Jason Fox to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference.

The session will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time and be accessible via webcast at www.wpcarey.com/Nareit. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc. will also host virtual meetings with institutional investors and sell-side analysts during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, November 17 to Thursday, November 19, 2020.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpcarey.com

