W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.020 per Share

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.020 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.08 per share. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2018 to stockholders of record as of June 29, 2018.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in North America and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.  www.wpcarey.com

