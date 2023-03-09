W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.067 per Share

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.067 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.27 per share. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

