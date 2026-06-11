W. P. Carey Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.940 per Share

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.940 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,703 net lease properties covering approximately 185 million square feet as of March 31, 2026. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Amanda Woodward

1 (212) 492-1171

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.