W. P. Carey Named to “Best Workplaces in Real Estate" and “Best Workplaces for Women” Lists by Fortune

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey,  NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease REIT, is proud to announce it has been selected as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ and Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune. The Best Workplaces lists are based on an analysis of survey responses from Great Place to Work Certified™ companies.

"We are incredibly honored that W. P. Carey has been recognized as a top workplace in real estate and a top workplace for women," said Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, W. P. Carey. "Being acknowledged in this way reflects our core value, 'our people are critical to our success,' and our ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, welcoming and rewarding workplace for all."

The Best Workplaces lists are highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists of companies using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses.

In addition to these most recent recognitions, Great Place to Work and Fortune selected W. P. Carey as a 2024 Best Workplace in New York™. For more information on W. P. Carey's benefits, employee programs and culture, read our latest ESG Report.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,291 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of June 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

www.wpcarey.com 

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
1 (212) 492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
1 (212) 492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1 (212) 492-1166
[email protected]

