W. P. Carey School of Business and EGADE Business School announce partnership

"This unique EMBA program offers the best of both worlds: The entrepreneurial and student-focused approach to learning that EGADE Business School is known for, combined with the W. P. Carey School's 'Business is personal' mindset and our mission of educating tomorrow's business leaders to create positive change on a global scale," said Amy Hillman, dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business. "We are proud to expand the 10-year relationship between ASU and Tecnológico de Monterrey by partnering with EGADE, and to continue providing highly innovative experiences for global executive talent."

"For years, Arizona State University and Tecnológico de Monterrey have shared the mission of educating students to become responsible leaders, capable of shaping a better future. We are thrilled to build on this common goal by partnering with globally recognized W. P. Carey School of Business to deliver a unique global executive education experience," said Ignacio de la Vega, dean of EGADE Business School.

The EGADE — W. P. Carey EMBA brings together the globally recognized academic standards, innovative learning culture, world-class faculty, and global networks from the W. P. Carey School of Business and EGADE Business School in a 15-month duration program with monthly sessions at EGADE Business School in Mexico City, and three one-week global immersion experiences in the United States and Asia. With a curriculum combining leading-edge technology with data analytics, data-driven problem solving, and innovation, the EGADE — W. P. Carey EMBA is designed to foster transformational leadership in the global-Americas business context.

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the largest and highest-ranked business schools in the United States. Named in honor of its benefactor, the late investor and philanthropist Wm. Polk Carey, the W. P. Carey School is internationally recognized for its leadership in business education. The school boasts an acclaimed faculty that includes a Nobel Prize winner, two members of the National Academy of Sciences, a Guggenheim Fellow, and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Many faculty members are also on the editorial boards of academic journals and publications. With undergraduate business degree programs in more than 30 disciplines, a range of specialized master's and MBA programs, and eight doctoral programs, the W. P. Carey School develops leaders prepared for the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing global economy. Students come from more than 100 countries per year and include nearly 50 National Merit Scholars. Our 100,000-plus alumni are leading businesses and communities in over 160 countries on six continents. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey has built a globally recognized reputation as the leading Latin American business education institution, committed to empowering omnipreneurial leaders who create shared value and transform society. The school´s innovation-led academic model and learning culture, world-recognized programs, distinguished world-class faculty, outstanding global alumni community, and rigorous focus on applying knowledge for impact, have contributed to its standing as the top-ranked Latin American business school by several international rankings organizations, including QS, Eduniversal, Financial Times, and The Economist. EGADE graduate degree programs include the full-time, one-year MBA in Innovation & Entrepreneurship, MBA for Professionals, MBA in Global Business & Strategy, Global OneMBA, Executive MBA, the EGADE MBA Online, as well as a Master in Finance, a specialist degree in Energy Management, and PhD programs in Financial Science and Business Management. EGADE Business School offers an innovative portfolio of lifelong learning open enrollment and customized programs for senior business and organizational leadership. EGADE Business School is a member of an elite group of just 1% of business schools worldwide to hold the acclaimed "triple crown" of global accreditation that recognizes business education excellence: the American Association of Colleges and Schools (AACSB), the Association of MBAs (AMBA), and the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). The School is a member of the Global Network for Advanced Management, a leading network of 30 leading business schools from diverse regions, countries, cultures, and economies in different phases of development, committed to contributing, through business education, to the solutions for major challenges that are typically complex and global. To learn more, visit: egade.tec.mx. #MindsIgnitingChange

