W2 by GO7 joins the UATP Network as its Newest Issuer

Travel agencies utilising the company's W2 ticketing solution can now benefit from a more efficient, cost-effective payment solution to book airline tickets across the globe.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GO7, a travel technology company dedicated to empowering travel brands, has partnered with UATP to improve payment options for travel agencies using its W2 ticketing solution. W2, a key part of GO7's solution suite, acts as the Airline Distribution provider, helping airlines generate additional revenue, resulting from global exposure and/or enhanced physical network. This collaboration allows travel agencies to easily use W2 e-Payment as a form of payment. W2 by GO7 is your global ticketing partner, providing reliable distribution & technology solutions and support.

Through the W2-UATP partnership, travel agencies can use W2 e-Payment as a form of payment for W2 tickets and for all other UATP Merchant Airlines worldwide in all applicable channels, ensuring a safe and efficient way to manage travel payments without hidden fees or currency conversion charges. With W2 e-Payment, Travel Agencies benefit from the standard reporting available via W2 and UATP, which complies with industry standards used by many big volume producers, contributing to fully scalable mid- and back-office processes for Travel Agencies. Moreover, Travel Agencies benefit from accelerated refunds.

"We are excited to bring the benefits of our W2 offering to a wider range of travel agencies worldwide," said Peer Winter, Chief Distribution Officer of GO7. "As a UATP Issuer, we can tap into UATP's network of Merchants, offering our travel agency customers more booking and payment options," Winter continued. "Our partnership with UATP opens doors to new markets and accelerates our growth objectives, providing a win-win situation for all parties involved."

The partnership boosts supplier relations by lowering airlines' overall cost of acceptance and providing access to emerging markets where other payment options may not be available. In addition, reconciliation with W2-UATP is agile, safe, and requires less time to manage.

"The W2-UATP program we have developed with GO7 supports efficient, low-cost payments to airlines," said Zach Ornelas, SVP of Global Network Sales at UATP. "The partnership enables airline bookings and payments through travel agencies that are otherwise challenged to operate with their existing limited options. With the current challenges in today's travel environment, this new globally accessible payment solution is a significant advantage for agents and their customers' experience."

About UATP:

UATP is the global payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. UATP One provides full-service payment processing with a single platform integration to reduce complexity and risk and increase and simplify payment acceptance. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payments experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA ); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas Aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); SEB Kort AB; Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet.

About GO7:

GO7 represents a new approach to travel technology, united by a core belief to give control back to airlines. Our integrated solutions cover OMS, Distribution, and Retail, featuring a flexible architecture that effortlessly adapts to airlines' requirements. Our technology, complemented by our Airline Operator Certificate and IATA Clearing House Membership, GO7 is uniquely equipped to offer a holistic and channel-agnostic approach to airline distribution. With over 200 airlines leveraging GO7, our foundations are proven, empowering airlines with flexibility and control.

