WAAREE completes the supply of 300+MW solar modules for Aquamarine project - USA

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., India's largest solar panel manufacturer, has completed the production of 300+MW solar modules for Aquamarine, a 250MW solar photovoltaic project that is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in California's San Joaquin Valley. WAAREE has provided high efficiency 385Wp, 390Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules for installation at WSP.

The modules supplied by WAAREE have undergone rigorous quality testing at WAAREE's state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility, which houses IEC-CB-CTF, a state-of-the-art laboratory for reliability testing and certification. WAAREE has already supplied over 3-GW solar panels to date globally and commissioned more than 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India and Southeast Asia.

Mr.Sunil Rathi, Director Sales and Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd., said, "We plan to strengthen our base in the USA by opening a local office in California shortly. WAAREE's commitment to quality and customer service has led us to become the preferred partner for solar modules globally. We proudly make our products in India and make it for the world."

Aquamarine is part of the first phase of the Westlands Solar Park (WSP) set to be fully operational by fall 2021. WSP is one of the largest permitted solar parks in the world, with the capacity to grow more than 2,700MW of renewable power and supply clean energy to more than 1,200,000 homes. The solar arrays are being installed on steel posts at a height of 8 to 10 feet above the ground with a maximum angle of tilt. WAAREE solar panels supplied for this project are made of dark non-reflective materials to reduce glint and glare potential.

With more than 100 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality above global standards. WAAREE has maintained its position as a Tier-1 module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance for the last 25 quarters. WAAREE serves over 5,000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence.

Waaree Energies Ltd. is India's largest Solar PV Module manufacturer with capacity of 2GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. Waaree has its presence in over 375+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.

