Waaree Energies, India's Largest Solar Manufacturer To Build 3-Gigawatt Module Manufacturing Facility in Texas and Signed a Landmark Multi-Year Offtake Agreement

HOUSTON and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies ("Waaree"), India's largest solar PV module manufacturer and major supplier to the U.S., announced today it will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Houston areas. The facility, located in the town of Brookshire, will have the initial capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules annually by the end of 2024. Waaree plans to invest up to $ 1 billion over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027, making it one of the largest solar module manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Waaree will also add an integrated U.S.-made solar cell facility that is expected to be operational by 2025. In total, Waaree's new facility is expected to create over 1,500 total jobs in the U.S. when at full capacity.

Waaree already has a major presence in the U.S. solar market. Till date Waaree has supplied over 4 GW of modules from its current Indian facility to U.S. customers. Waaree's ambitious U.S. expansion benefits from the long-term supply agreement with SB Energy. Waaree will supply multi-GWs of solar modules to SB Energy over the next 5 years.

"We are proud of this significant commitment by Waaree to U.S. domestic solar manufacturing," said Waaree Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi. "In partnership with a company of SB Energy's mission and stature, Waaree is fostering a solar manufacturing ecosystem in Texas, a state that has taken a leading position in clean energy manufacturing."

"We are delighted to expand our U.S. supply chain with Waaree, a leading global supplier of solar modules. Through our long-term supply agreements, we are proud to support the growing U.S. solar supply chain and well-paying manufacturing jobs," said Abhijeet Sathe, co-CEO of SB Energy. "Waaree brings a proven track record of delivering superior technology to some of the largest solar projects in the U.S. and India."

WAAREE Energies Ltd. (Waaree), the flagship company of the WAAREE Group, was founded in 1989. It is one of the largest vertically integrated new energy solution provider and is India's largest solar module manufacturer with a capacity of 12 GW. WAAREE Energies is a leader in providing one-stop solar solutions.

