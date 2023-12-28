Waaree Energies, India's Largest Solar Manufacturer To Build 3-Gigawatt Module Manufacturing Facility in Texas and Signed a Landmark Multi-Year Offtake Agreement

News provided by

Waaree Energies Limited

28 Dec, 2023, 04:01 ET

HOUSTON and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waaree Energies ("Waaree"), India's largest solar PV module manufacturer and major supplier to the U.S., announced today it will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the Houston areas. The facility, located in the town of Brookshire, will have the initial capacity to manufacture 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules annually by the end of 2024. Waaree plans to invest up to $ 1 billion over the next four years to scale its annual module manufacturing production up to 5 GW by 2027, making it one of the largest solar module manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Waaree will also add an integrated U.S.-made solar cell facility that is expected to be operational by 2025. In total, Waaree's new facility is expected to create over 1,500 total jobs in the U.S. when at full capacity.

Waaree already has a major presence in the U.S. solar market. Till date Waaree has supplied over 4 GW of modules from its current Indian facility to U.S. customers. Waaree's ambitious U.S. expansion benefits from the long-term supply agreement with SB Energy. Waaree will supply multi-GWs of solar modules to SB Energy over the next 5 years.

"We are proud of this significant commitment by Waaree to U.S. domestic solar manufacturing," said Waaree Chairman and Managing Director Hitesh Doshi. "In partnership with a company of SB Energy's mission and stature, Waaree is fostering a solar manufacturing ecosystem in Texas, a state that has taken a leading position in clean energy manufacturing."

"We are delighted to expand our U.S. supply chain with Waaree, a leading global supplier of solar modules. Through our long-term supply agreements, we are proud to support the growing U.S. solar supply chain and well-paying manufacturing jobs," said Abhijeet Sathe, co-CEO of SB Energy. "Waaree brings a proven track record of delivering superior technology to some of the largest solar projects in the U.S. and India."

About Waaree Energies:

WAAREE Energies Ltd. (Waaree), the flagship company of the WAAREE Group, was founded in 1989. It is one of the largest vertically integrated new energy solution provider and is India's largest solar module manufacturer with a capacity of 12 GW. WAAREE Energies is a leader in providing one-stop solar solutions.

Contact:

Manasi Patni,
Mob: +91-9833926435,
Email: [email protected]  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/2323461/Waaree_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Waaree Energies Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.