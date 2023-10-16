WACKER Chemical Corporation Announces Four Employees Honored for 'Women Breaking the Mold' Awards

Wacker Chemical Corporation

16 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

Lisa Mantooth, Keri McDonald, Lucy Oldfield, and Aisha Sheikh have been named honorees by Rubber News

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WACKER Chemical Corporation is proud to announce four women in the North American region have been selected as Rubber News' "Women Breaking the Mold" honorees. According to Rubber News, Lisa Mantooth, Keri McDonald, Lucy Oldfield, and Aisha Sheikh have earned this distinguished accomplishment by pushing through barriers and breaking glass ceilings.

These women are four of 30 women who have been selected for this prestigious honor.

Lisa Mantooth is located at Wacker-Charleston. As a Tennessee native, she enjoys giving back to the community that helped raise her. She is a community relations specialist who often uses her knowledge, skills, and experience to organize community outreach programs and events.

Keri McDonald is the strategic projects and Innovation Center manager. Based out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, McDonald removes obstacles that impact productivity at Wacker's regional headquarters and completes special projects for Wacker. 

Lucy Oldfield has spent close to 30 years with Wacker. She works as the technical services manager. Oldfield develops many new and innovative products.

Aisha Sheikh is a technical manager of silicone quality control. She oversees final product releases at the Wacker-Charleston site and enjoys having a work-life balance.

"Wacker is committed to ensuring a diverse workforce to enhance our competitiveness and reflect the communities and markets we live and support," said Maria Berg, VP of Human Resources at Wacker Chemical Corporation. "We have set a goal to significantly increase the proportion of women in middle and upper management positions, and industry recognition of team members helps showcase our progress.

Mantooth and McDonald will deliver presentations during the National Networking Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.   Rubber News has been around since 1971, and this is the inaugural year of the Breaking the Mold Awards. The award criteria include strong female leaders focused on solving problems and making a difference in their company and community.

For more information about Wacker Chemical Corporation or to explore career opportunities with our company, please visit www.wacker.com.

About WACKER Chemical Corporation

WACKER is a global chemical R&D and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

Editor Note: Wacker is pronounced vah-kur.

