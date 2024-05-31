WACKER Positions itself as Solution Provider for Silicone-Coated Healthcare Products with New Acquisition

MUNICH and ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WACKER has acquired the manufacturing assets and know-how of U.S.-based Bio Med Sciences Inc. to expand its expertise and business in silicone-coated healthcare products. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed yesterday between WACKER and the Pennsylvania-based company. As part of the acquisition, a majority of Bio Med Sciences' workforce will also move to WACKER. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

WACKER has acquired a silicone adhesive coating test and development center for applications geared to the medical device and advanced wound care applications in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA. It will serve customers under the name Wacker Silicone Manufactured Innovations LLC (WSMI). (Photo: WACKER).

By acquiring Bio Med Sciences' assets and know-how, WACKER has now advanced its expertise for fully integrated development and production of silicone-coated adhesive products. Silicones are best-in-class adhesive solutions due to their unmatched skin compatibility and tunable adhesive properties. The skin fixation market for health care patches and medical devices has been growing in popularity for years.

"The acquisition is an important step for us. Now, we have the capability to drive forward our business with silicone specialties with even greater vigor," says WACKER Board Member Christian Kirsten. "By taking over Bio Med Sciences' assets, technology, and know-how, we are now a solution provider for the health care industry. We can support and collaborate with customers who are looking for innovative adhesive coating solutions in the healthcare sector even better. This new business perfectly complements our existing solutions of silicone-based gel adhesives for medical and cosmetic applications."

WACKER will also use the acquired technology as a development platform for innovations in stick-to-skin applications, such as wearable medical devices and scar care. "With our own prototyping ability, we now have an opportunity to demonstrate the performance attributes and advantages of our silicones to coaters, converters, and designers of medical devices," explains Christoph Kowitz, CEO and President of Wacker Chemical Corporation. With these new assets and the existing silicones portfolio, WACKER can now provide processing recommendations with technical service to coaters and product designers. Also, customers will have access to new silicone adhesive coated products through contract manufacturing. "We will be able to support coaters who do not use silicones or lack access to assets for coating with silicones," stated Kowitz.

The acquired assets and a majority of the workforce will be part of a new legal entity called Wacker Silicone Manufactured Innovations LLC (WSMI). The entity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wacker Chemical Corporation, will serve customers and offer prototype development, technical, and contract manufacturing services to the medical device and wound care markets. The business is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA. Existing consumer products and related brands will remain with BioMed Sciences and are not part of the acquisition.

The Company in Brief:

WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. The company has a global network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 48 sales offices. With around 16,400 employees, WACKER generated annual sales of around €6.4 billion in fiscal 2023.

WACKER operates through four business divisions. The chemical divisions WACKER SILICONES and WACKER POLYMERS supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. WACKER POLYSILICON produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

