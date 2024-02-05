WACKER to exhibit new adhesive, medical solutions at MD&M West

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WACKER Chemical Corporation is showcasing silicone products for the medical industry during the MD&M West tradeshow here, including its USP Class VI SILPURAN® grades for medical devices, prosthetics, orthotics, and wound care applications. WACKER is introducing a new gel, SILPURAN 2124, developed for adhesion applications. WACKER maintains FDA Device Master Files for certain silicone products used in healthcare applications.

"Our healthcare team will showcase medical solutions, including the new SILPURAN® 2124, our strongest silicone adhesive gel. We offer twice the peel strength of conventional gels, making it ideal for wearable medical devices. SILPURAN® gels offer reliable adhesion to the skin and gentle, pain-free removal, leaving the skin intact," said Kyle Gaines, WACKER's healthcare solutions marketing manager for RTV silicone materials.

Conserving resources: ELASTOSIL® eco

WACKER will also present bio-methanol-based solid and liquid silicone rubber grades marketed under the ELASTOSIL® eco brand. The company uses a mass balance approach certified by TÜV Nord to the REDcert² standard and audited annually for production. The use of bio-methanol in upstream silicone manufacturing processes helps conserve fossil resources.

"Our innovations also include the growing ELASTOSIL® eco product family. These sustainable silicone rubbers use the mass balance approach to replace raw fossil materials with renewable ones," said Heiko Floegel, healthcare solutions marketing manager supporting engineered silicon products encompassing LSR and HCR. "When customers purchase one of its mass-balanced eco products, WACKER feeds the bio-based raw material into production instead of its fossil-based equivalent. The alternative feedstock mixes with the fossil raw material within the integrated production network. This bio-based mass balance approach is becoming increasingly important for our medical technology and baby-care customers."

Since methanol from fossil sources and bio-methanol are chemically identical, ELASTOSIL® eco products have the same processing and end properties as their conventional counterparts. Processors purchasing such eco products receive a certificate verifying that the silicone they have purchased conserves fossil resources.

Among the ELASTOSIL® eco products currently available are several important silicone rubber grades for medical technology applications. These include the non-post-cure and tear-resistant liquid silicone rubber ELASTOSIL® eco LR 5040 (hardness grades 20 to 70 Shore A), the peroxide-curing solid silicone rubber ELASTOSIL® eco R 401, and the addition-curing solid silicones ELASTOSIL® eco R plus 4305 and ELASTOSIL® eco R plus 4020.

WACKER's technical team provides industry-leading customer support and offers technical assistance with product recommendations and regulatory/application support. WACKER also offers the WACKER ACADEMY to customers, an engaging and unique educational experience in material technology and processing methodology customized to individual customer needs.

To see demonstrations and talk with WACKER experts, please visit Booth 2121 at MD&M West. Click here for additional information.

About WACKER Chemical Corporation

WACKER is a global chemical R&D and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

Media Contact:

James Barnes

[email protected]

734-546-4951

SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corporation