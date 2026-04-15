WACKER to Highlight Silicone Technologies for Transmission and Distribution at IEEE PES T&D 2026

WACKER will showcase silicone technologies for transmission and distribution applications at IEEE PES T&D 2026





The company is positioning its materials as a response to pressing grid challenges, including aging infrastructure, modernization demands, reliability concerns





WACKER emphasizes the real-world performance value of its silicone materials





Highlights include specific grid-use applications, including insulators, arresters, bushings, cable joints, coatings and semiconducting grades from its POWERSIL® portfolio

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation will highlight silicone technologies for transmission and distribution applications at IEEE PES T&D 2026, taking place May 4-7 at McCormick Place in Chicago. The company will showcase materials designed to support long-term outdoor performance, reliability and durability in grid infrastructure.

At this year's event, WACKER will focus on the role silicone elastomers play in transmission and distribution systems, particularly in applications where utilities and manufacturers are looking for weather resistance, hydrophobic performance, pollution resistance and longer service life. IEEE PES T&D 2026 is centered on reliability and resilience as the industry responds to growing demands on transmission and distribution networks, including aging infrastructure and grid modernization.

"IEEE PES T&D brings together the utility and power engineering professionals who are focused on strengthening grid performance in the real world," said Wacker Chemical Corporation Senior Director for Energy & Industrial Silicones Dr. Nicolas Imlinger. "At this year's show, we look forward to conversations about how silicone technologies can support reliability, durability and long-term performance across transmission and distribution applications."

Silicone Advantages for Grid Applications

WACKER's exhibit will highlight the advantages of silicone materials in transmission and distribution systems, including resistance to weather and UV exposure, hydrophobic surfaces that help reduce conductive tracking and flashover risk, and performance in contaminated environments. The company will also emphasize the practical benefits of lightweight, flexible materials that can support easier handling and installation, along with low-maintenance performance over time.

The company plans to showcase silicone technologies for a range of transmission and distribution applications, including rod and hollow-core insulators, arresters, bushings, coatings for porcelain and glass insulators, and components used in the modern electrical grid.

Showcasing the Power of WACKER's POWERSIL® Portfolio

This includes materials for high-voltage insulators, cable joints, semiconducting grades and coatings for insulator applications. Highlighted products are expected to include POWERSIL® 310, 327 and 3100 for high-voltage insulators, POWERSIL® 740 for cable joints, POWERSIL® 600 and XLR 630 for insulator applications, POWERSIL® 567 for high-voltage insulator coatings, and POWERSIL® 466 LV as a semiconducting grade.

IEEE says the biennial event brings together utilities, engineers and solution providers to address major transmission and distribution challenges and explore technologies that strengthen grid reliability and resilience. Visitors can meet with WACKER representatives at Booth #4084 in the South Building to learn more about the company's silicone technologies for grid applications.

Additional information:

Rachel Ufer

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Tel. +1 (734) 730-8793

[email protected]

The company in brief:

WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. The company has a global network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 47 sales offices. With more than 16,000 employees, WACKER generated annual sales of around €5.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

WACKER operates through four business divisions. The Silicones and Polymers chemical divisions supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. Biosolutions, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. Polysilicon produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

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SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corporation