WACKER to present personal care ingredient innovations at NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2026

WACKER will showcase personal care ingredient technologies for hair care, skin care, sun care and color cosmetics.

Featured products include BELNEXT ® TAL 1840 M and BELNEXT ® EMO FH 2, along with selected BELSIL ® silicone technologies for personal care formulations.

TAL 1840 M and BELNEXT EMO FH 2, along with selected BELSIL silicone technologies for personal care formulations. WACKER's presentation will emphasize performance, biodegradability, plant-based raw materials and sustainable formulation options across personal care applications.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation will feature personal care ingredients for hair care, skin care, sun care, and color cosmetics at NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2026, which will be held May 19-20 in New York City at Booth #343.

Ingredient technologies from WACKER are designed to support pigment dispersion and color intensity in makeup applications. Shown above: payoff from a lipstick containing BELNEXT® EMO FH 2 (left) followed by two other emollients (center, right). Source: WACKER

At this year's show, WACKER will highlight ingredient technologies developed for formulators seeking performance, versatility and more bio-based options across personal care applications. The company's presentation will focus on novel BELNEXT® products along with well established BELSIL® silicone technologies for hair care, skin care and color cosmetics. WACKER's current personal care product story places particular emphasis on biodegradability, natural raw materials and sustainable production processes.

"Personal care brands and formulators are asking more of their ingredients today," said Lida Sichaca, Marketing Manager, Wacker Chemical Corporation. "At Suppliers' Day, we look forward to conversations about performance, raw material sourcing, biodegradability and formulation flexibility. Our focus at this year's show reflects that broader set of priorities."

BELNEXT® Ingredients for Versatile Personal Care Formulations

Among the materials WACKER plans to feature is BELNEXT® TAL 1840 M, a cationic emulsifier for hair care formulations. The ingredient is based on theanine and is intended for both rinse-off and leave-on applications. It is designed to support conditioning performance, combability and emulsion stability while also offering a plant-based, readily biodegradable alternative to conventional quaternary compounds.

WACKER will also feature BELNEXT® EMO FH 2, an emollient for skin care, sun care, hair care and color cosmetics. The functional ingredient is designed to support pigment dispersion and color intensity in makeup applications while also contributing a velvety skin feel and performance benefits in hair care formulations, including gloss, combability and moisture resistance. The material has shown strong stability in testing under elevated temperatures.

BELSIL® Technologies Support Sensory Appeal and Performance

In addition to its BELNEXT® products, WACKER will showcase selected BELSIL® technologies for personal care formulations. The company's presentation will highlight how silicone and bio-based ingredient technologies can work side by side to support current formulation priorities, including sensory appeal, conditioning performance and styling benefits across a range of end uses. This framing is consistent with NYSCC's 2026 programming, which is placing added attention on topics such as sustainability and biotechnology in personal care.

Visit WACKER at NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2026 in New York and stop by Booth #343 to meet with WACKER representatives during the show.

Please note: This press release and the accompanying photo are available for download on the WACKER website (www.wacker.com) under Media: http://www.wacker.com/pressreleases

Additional information:

Rachel Ufer

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Tel. +1 (734) 730-8793

[email protected]

The company in brief:

WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. The company has a global network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 47 sales offices. With more than 16,000 employees, WACKER generated annual sales of around €5.5 billion in fiscal 2025.

WACKER operates through four business divisions. The Silicones and Polymers chemical divisions supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. Biosolutions, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. Polysilicon produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

www.wacker.com

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SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corp.