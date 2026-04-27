WACKER to Present Silicone Adhesive Research at Tape Week 2026

WACKER will present two technical papers at Tape Week 2026 covering silicone testing and medical adhesive performance.

Justin Horst will share a new XRF-based method for measuring extractable silicone from release coatings.

WACKER will also highlight a skin-friendly, gamma-sterilizable silicone PSA technology for medical applications.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation will present new silicone adhesive research at Tape Week 2026, taking place May 4-7 at the Omni Louisville Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. WACKER will participate in the technical program and will exhibit at Booth 204.

Silicone pressure-sensitive adhesive technology supports skin-friendly medical dressing applications. (Source: WACKER)

Tape Week is a leading event for the pressure-sensitive adhesive tape industry, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and technical professionals for education, collaboration and discussions on the future of the industry. At this year's event, WACKER will spotlight work that addresses practical needs in release coatings and medical adhesive applications.

"Tape Week is an important forum for technical exchange across the pressure-sensitive adhesive industry and to continue to showcase our team's ingenuity," said John Young, Marketing Manager for Healthcare and Release Coatings Silicones at Wacker Chemical Corporation. "This year, we're looking forward to sharing work which speaks both to product performance and to practical industry needs, from more efficient testing methods to silicone adhesive technologies designed for demanding medical applications."

New Method for Measuring Extractable Silicone

DEHESIVE® is WACKER's technically advanced silicone release coating platform, engineered for precise control of release force, robust anchorage, and stable performance on high‑speed coating lines across paper, film, and specialty substrates.

On May 7th, Justin Horst, a technical chemist with WACKER, will present "WACKER Method for Determination of Extractable Silicone from Release Coatings by XRF" during the Technical Track from 12:50 to 1:10 p.m. The presentation focuses on extractable silicone from release coatings as both a product quality and regulatory concern in the release coatings industry.

The paper outlines the development of an XRF-only method for measuring extractable silicones in solvent. Existing methods such as ICP-OES, atomic absorption, gas chromatography and gravimetric analysis are already used in the industry, but they can present challenges related to cost, safety, accuracy and test variability. Since XRF is already commonly employed in large facilities to measure silicone coating weight on release liners, WACKER's approach leverages equipment many manufacturers already have in place.

The method has been validated across multiple formulations, laboratories and instruments. Compared with existing procedures, the method is a cost-effective and robust option for precise silicone extractables testing.

Advancing Silicone PSA Technology for Medical Applications

WACKER will also present new research related to radiation-stable silicone pressure-sensitive adhesives for medical applications. On May 6th, Shabnam Pordel, lead scientist at WACKER, will present "Formulation and Characterization of a Skin-Friendly Gamma Sterilizable Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Technology" during the Technical Track from 3:10 to 3:30 p.m.

The presentation introduces a novel RTV-2 silicone PSA formulation designed to maintain structural and functional integrity performance after gamma irradiation. Silicone-based PSAs are widely used for their skin-friendly performance which provide low-trauma removal and biocompatibility, but sterilization processing has been limited commercially to ethylene oxide. This work illustrates new silicone adhesive technology enabling the use of gamma sterilization processing while also offering environmental benefits through a solvent-free formulation.

Attendees can meet with WACKER representatives at Booth 204 during Tape Week 2026 to learn more about the company's silicone technologies for release coatings, pressure-sensitive adhesives and medical applications. Both Justin Horst and Shabnam Pordel are available for interviews, as well as other WACKER experts.



Please note: This press release and the accompanying photo are available for download on the WACKER website (www.wacker.com) under Media: http://www.wacker.com/pressreleases



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Additional information: Rachel Ufer Wacker Chemical Corporation Tel. +1 (734) 730-8793 [email protected]

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The company in brief: WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. The company has a global network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 47 sales offices. With more than 16,000 employees, WACKER generated annual sales of around €5.5 billion in fiscal 2025. WACKER operates through four business divisions. The Silicones and Polymers chemical divisions supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. Biosolutions, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. Polysilicon produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

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SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corp.