WACKER's Adrian Production Site Marks 60th Anniversary with Commitment to Innovation and Environmental Stewardship

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation's pioneering site in the United States announces its 60th anniversary celebration for Saturday, April 27. Originating from Munich, Germany, WACKER began silicone manufacturing in Adrian, Michigan, in 1969. The facility was initially built and owned by Stauffer Chemicals in 1964. WACKER assumed full ownership in 1987.

Wacker Chemical Corporation's 240-acre site in Adrian, Michigan, celebrates its 60th anniversary and is WACKER's first site in the United States. Approximately 300 team members supply diverse industries with silicone raw materials, fluids, and emulsions and develop new business areas, such as specialty silicones for wound dressings.

"We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and congratulations to the Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian upon its 60th anniversary," said State of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Over the last six decades, the Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian has sought to build innovative and environmentally conscious products that power important industries in our state and around the globe."

Guided by WACKER's global leadership, the Adrian facility has been at the forefront of silicone manufacturing in the U.S., driving innovation and contributing significantly to various emerging industries. Leveraging WACKER's expertise in silicone raw materials, fluids, and emulsions, the site has played a pivotal role in advancing automotive technologies and introducing specialized silicone applications, such as silicone-coated dressings and bandages for wound care. These products boast skin-friendly properties, superior adhesive qualities, and enhanced patient comfort, meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the healthcare sector and beyond.

"For more than 100 years, WACKER has proven its leadership and innovative spirit by taking a multifaceted approach to a sustainable world," said David Wilhoit, president and CEO of Wacker Chemical Corporation. "We are proud of the many accomplishments of our team members in Adrian who daily demonstrate the wisdom of WACKER's investment in the United States."

Having once served as WACKER's regional headquarters, the Adrian site's significance was further amplified with the establishment of WACKER's regional innovation center in May 2022. This state-of-the-art facility, housing Wacker Chemical Corporation's headquarters, has been instrumental in driving WACKER Group's business activities across North and Central America, encompassing finance, marketing, sales, and technical departments, alongside hosting the WACKER ACADEMY and technical center.

The commemorative anniversary event not only honors the dedication of current and former employees but also recognizes the profound social and economic impact the Adrian site has had on the city of Adrian and Lenawee County. Attendees include WACKER employees, retirees, community leaders, elected officials, and business partners, all gathered at the 240-acre site, which currently employs approximately 300 team members. The celebration features tours, speeches, and festivities, symbolizing six decades of resilience, innovation, and community partnership.

"Adrian is proud to have been WACKER's pioneering investment in the United States," stated Tom Urbanowski, senior director of operations for Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian. "Over the past 60 years, our team members have safely showcased the United States as a strategic and fruitful investment destination for WACKER."

As WACKER's inaugural presence in the United States, the Adrian site has laid the foundation for the company's expansive regional footprint. Wacker Chemical Corporation now comprises more than eight production sites nationwide. Its ongoing success underscores its pivotal role in WACKER's North American operations.

Situated within a foreign trade zone (FTZ), the Adrian site enjoys various customs benefits while steadfastly upholding environmental stewardship. Adrian team members have actively collaborated with local partners in Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for over two decades, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to environmental preservation. Such efforts have earned the site recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Wildlife Habitat Council, further solidifying WACKER's dedication to sustainability and conservation.

For more information about WACKER's operations in Adrian, Mich., click here to visit the company's webpage.

The Company in Brief:

WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, with applications ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. It has a worldwide network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 48 sales offices with some 16,400 employees and annual sales of around €6.4 billion (2023).

WACKER operates through four business divisions. The chemical divisions WACKER SILICONES and WACKER POLYMERS supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. WACKER POLYSILICON produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

