WACKER's Eddyville Production Site Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Manufacturing Cyclodextrins for Global Customers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and EDDYVILLE, Iowa, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacker Chemical Corporation (WCC) established its Eddyville bioprocessing plant in 1999 and today celebrates its 25th anniversary. The facility manufactures three different high-quality cyclodextrins: Alpha, Beta and Gamma. It is also the world's sole commercial-scale manufacturer of Alpha and Gamma cyclodextrins. Cyclodextrins are ring-shaped sugar molecules used to encapsulate other molecules and are commonly used as stabilizers, flavor maskers and carriers for industrial, food and pharmaceutical industries.

Located in the heart of America’s corn belt, WACKER’s Eddyville site in Iowa is a 1.5 million-square-foot facility celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since 1999, WACKER has manufactured cyclodextrins. These ring-shaped sugar molecules have the ability to encapsulate other molecules and are used as stabilizers and carriers in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Eddyville is central to WACKER's global Biotech and Biopharma network, supplying all global cyclodextrin customers.

Guided by WACKER's global leadership, the Eddyville biotech facility has been at the forefront of cyclodextrin production since it was first built. The cyclodextrin products manufactured by WACKER became known worldwide under the trade names CAVASOL® and CAVAMAX®.

Susanne Leonhartsberger, president of WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, WACKER's life sciences division, said: "Eddyville plays a central role within our global network of Biotech and Biopharma sites. From Iowa we supply all our global cyclodextrin customers. It is an important pillar of the BIOSOLUTIONS portfolio and our growth strategy. Our goal is to reach one billion Euros in sales by the year 2030. This site is essential to help us accomplish this ambition."

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of WACKER's production facility in Eddyville, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, extended their well-wishes: "We congratulate WACKER on 25 years of business in Iowa. We thank the corporation for their dedication in manufacturing cyclodextrin for Iowans and those across the global market. We honor this business and its contribution to the community."

"WACKER is a valuable member of our innovative industry and the local communities in which it operates," said Chris Jahn, President & CEO, American Chemistry Council. "This milestone is also a celebration of our industry's signature performance initiative under Responsible Care, demonstrating WACKER's commitment to safeguarding human and environmental health as it develops solutions to improve quality of life around the globe."

Cyclodextrins are naturally occurring carbohydrates made from corn. Hydrolyzed corn starch, the main processing raw material, is transported several times a day, directly from a nearby corn milling facility. This direct availability offers WACKER ideal conditions for production and gives it a high degree of supply security. Cyclodextrins have a variety of uses, specifically neutralizing unpleasant odors, masking the bitter taste in food products, or ensuring that the active ingredients of certain foods are more effectively absorbed by the body. For the food industry, Alpha cyclodextrin is attractive as a fat-free emulsifier or whipping aid. Consumer products include textiles, additives in face and body care products, and carriers for pharmaceuticals.

"Successfully reaching our 25-year milestone is the result of hard work and dedication by our team members," said Steven Hughes, Director of the Eddyville site. "Their tenacity, unwavering commitment to safety, and strong work ethic advances WACKER's mission of Creating Tomorrow's Solutions and positively impacts our customers, community, and millions of people who depend on WACKER to deliver sustainable products people use every day without even realizing it."

Notable site distinctions include ISO 9001 quality certification, ISO 14001 environmental certification, FSSC 22000 food safety certification, and EXCiPACT GMP pharmaceutical excipient certification. WACKER Eddyville also observes the environmental protection guidelines set out by the global chemical industry's Responsible Care® initiative.

For more information about WACKER's operations in Eddyville, Iowa, click here to visit the company's webpage.

For further information, please contact:

Wacker Chemical Corporation

Media Relations & Information

James Barnes

Phone +01 734-546-4951

[email protected]

www.wacker.com

follow us on:

The Company in Brief:

WACKER is a global company with state-of-the-art specialty chemical products found in countless everyday items, with applications ranging from tile adhesives to computer chips. It has a worldwide network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 48 sales offices with some 16,400 employees and annual sales of around €6.4 billion (2023).

WACKER operates through four business divisions. The chemical divisions WACKER SILICONES and WACKER POLYMERS supply products (silicones, polymeric binders) for the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. WACKER BIOSOLUTIONS, the life sciences division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. WACKER POLYSILICON produces hyperpure polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

SOURCE Wacker Chemical Corporation