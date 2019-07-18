Wacom's Cintiq 22 enhances the digital creative process for art and design students, enthusiasts and budding pros

"Wacom's family of creative pen displays have long been serving the professional illustration, animation, game development, industrial design and photography communities and the output created by these users quite literally touches all of our lives multiple times per day," says Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Branded Business Group. "From the most recent Hollywood animation viewed or video game last played to the sporty new shoes you just bought, discovering that a Wacom creative pen display had a key role in the design process is practically a guarantee. Now, we are taking all that we have learned from the professional ranks and extending the joy of working directly on screen and all the production benefits that come with it to a wider demographic. We look forward to helping people around the world create great digital art."

The Cintiq 22 comes with Wacom's Pro Pen 2 technology, offering professional grade pen technology to a variety of creative users. It provides 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt response for unparalleled precision and accuracy. Wacom's EMR (Electro Magnetic Resonance) technology does not require a pen battery or recharge, ever. The 1920 x 1080 full HD display offers 72 percent NTSC color, a hardened cover glass with anti-glare treatment and a natural, paper-like feel. Because ergonomic comfort is important, the device also features an easy-to-use adjustable stand that provides multiple working angles.

With the introduction of the Cintiq in 2001, Wacom was the first company to deliver a creative pen display. These are used for virtually all animated movie creation, game development and industrial design. Using a Wacom Cintiq or Cintiq Pro emulates working with traditional media like no other product. It's natural and intuitive and it speeds production and enables immediate collaboration. Perfect for illustration, graphic design, photo retouching and layout design, the Cintiq 22 is an ideal choice for budding creative professionals as well as art and design enthusiasts. Users will also appreciate the ability to use Wacom's accessory pens – Pro Pen slim and Pro Pen 3D – for a different type of feel or to meet a certain type of workflow. Compatible with both PC and Mac, the Cintiq line works with hundreds of pressure-sensitive apps from companies such as Adobe®, Autodesk®, Pixologic®, Celsys®, Corel® and The Foundry®.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom's vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world's leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com.

For further information, please contact:

Douglas Little

douglas.little@wacom.com

503-525-3100

SOURCE Wacom

Related Links

http://www.wacom.com

