WAEPA Offering $100k in Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance to Federal Employees

The Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance WAEPA is offering allows Civilian Federal Employees who are under the age of 50 and not currently insured by WAEPA to apply for $100k in coverage (no more, no less) with guaranteed approval. Feds who apply do not have to undergo medical underwriting, and coverage is fully portable if they leave Federal service or retire.

"We're incredibly excited about this offer for Civilian Federal Employees," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "This promotion allows Feds to help protect the financial future of their families regardless of their health history."

"This offer allows Feds to supplement or replace their existing Group Term Life Insurance very easily, and ensure peace of mind for their loved ones," said Stephanie Baker, Director of Member Services at WAEPA. "Once you apply, there are no medical exams required, and you won't need to submit a physician's report. It's a worry-free process."

To learn more about eligibility for this offer and calculate your rate for $100k in Guaranteed Issue Group Term Life Insurance coverage, visit waepa.org/100k.

About WAEPA

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a non-profit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members. For more information*, visit waepa.org, or call us at (800) 368-3484.

*including costs, eligibility, renewability, limitations & exclusions.

Questions? Contact:

WAEPA Member Services Department

(800) 368-3484

Available M-F, 8:30am – 5pm ET

