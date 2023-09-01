Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market worth $16.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 from USD 10.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the 2023–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The process of wafer cleaning encounters challenges that revolve around effectively addressing various types of contaminants and defects, such as organic and metal impurities, which can negatively impact the wafer's condition. To ensure the successful elimination and neutralization of these undesirable elements from the wafer's surface, a range of technologies are employed, including wet chemical cleaning, dry cleaning, aqueous cleaning, cryogenic aerosol, and supercritical fluid cleaning. The method in which wafers are treated individually is termed single wafer cleaning, while the approach involving the simultaneous processing of multiple wafers is known as batch wafer cleaning.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 10.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 16.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment Type, Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Longer construction timelines for new fabs in the US Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements Key Market Drivers Growing demand for memory devices from AI-based servers



The growth of the wafer cleaning equipment industry is propelled by the increasing integration of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology in both traditional and modern applications. Additionally, the expansion of critical steps in the wafer cleaning process contributes to this growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for wafers featuring 3D structures, coupled with the rising adoption of silicon-based sensors, chips, and diodes in Internet of Things (IoT) applications, presents enticing prospects for market participants. Conversely, challenges stemming from intricate circuit miniaturization and the limited investment by wafer manufacturers in capacity expansion stand as significant obstacles.

300 mm wafer size segment is expected to have the highest shipment in wafer market during the forecast period.

These wafers provide manufacturers with the capability to generate a substantial quantity of devices within a solitary production batch. This factor serves as one of the driving forces behind the development of semiconductor devices constructed using 300 mm wafers. An illustration of this trend is Infineon Technologies (Germany), which is actively engaged in the creation of power semiconductor devices employing 300 mm wafers. Consequently, the market for wafer cleaning equipment is projected to undergo substantial expansion, largely attributed to the escalating incorporation of these 300 mm wafers in a diverse range of electronic and semiconductor devices, including LEDs, MEMS, and ICs, among others.

MEMS application is expected grow at the highest CAGR of the wafer cleaning equipment market during the forecast period.

The demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) is on the rise, driven by their increasing adoption in both traditional and modern applications. These applications span a wide range, including medical devices, communication systems, automotive sensor devices, and inertial sensing systems. A key factor contributing to the popularity of MEMS is their compact design, making them well-suited for diverse use cases. MEMS devices comprise the integration of microsensors, microactuators, and microstructures on a silicon substrate. The specific dimensions, shapes, and sizes of each MEMS device vary based on their intended applications, with some reaching as small as one micron in dimension. The diminutive size of MEMS allows them to be seamlessly integrated into nearly all electronic devices, thus propelling their demand within the semiconductor market. The prevalence of MEMS technology has made a substantial impact on consumer electronics and the automotive sector, occupying a significant market share. Furthermore, MEMS technology is gaining momentum in various domains such as industrial applications, healthcare, and smart farming. Particularly noteworthy is its profound influence on the consumer electronics realm, with applications in smartphones and tablets being particularly prominent.

However, a crucial aspect during the wafer manufacturing process is to ensure that the critical dimensions of the wafers used in MEMS devices remain unaffected even as residual contaminants are removed from the wafer surface. Meeting all these exacting requirements falls within the purview of wafer cleaning equipment, ensuring that the quality of the final products is preserved without any compromise.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share of the wafer cleaning equipment market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness significant advancement within the global semiconductor market. This growth can be attributed to the presence of cost-effective labor and a remarkable surge in the demand for consumer electronics. Notably, numerous semiconductor giants in the Asia Pacific are strategically investing in the production of electronic devices, a move further bolstered by the favorable economic conditions prevailing in various Asian countries. This confluence of factors is anticipated to drive considerable growth in the wafer cleaning equipment market within the Asia Pacific region in the foreseeable future.

Similarly, the wafer cleaning equipment market in the Americas finds its impetus through robust governmental support and the notable presence of semiconductor fabrication plants operated by key industry players such as Global Foundries (US) and Intel (US).

Key Players

The report profiles key players in wafer cleaning equipment companies such as SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), Applied Materials (US), LAM Research Corporation (US), Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation (Japan), PVA TePLA AG (Germany), Entregris Inc., (US), SEMES (US), Modutek.com (Japan), Veeco Instruments Inc. (US), Toho Technology (US), ULTRON SYSTEMS, INC. (US), Akrion Technologies (US), Axus Technology (US), SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORPORATION (Japan), etc.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets