Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor Hosts Community-Wide Adoption Event This Weekend

Emerging Pet Specialty Brand Joined by Victor the Frisbee Dog and Local Rescue Groups

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wag N' Wash, a specialty retailer focused on the wellbeing of dogs, is hosting a community event at its flagship location in Ann Arbor at 353 N Maple Rd on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. In keeping with the company's mission of caring for dogs from head to tail, Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor is a one-stop, neighborhood pet store that offers a full-service grooming salon, self-serve dog wash as well as thousands of high-quality, brand name products including food, treats, toys and other pet care essentials.

Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor invites all pets and pet owners to take part in its community event on Saturday, April 13. The event details are as follows:

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. : Pets can enjoy free baths and nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination).

Pets can enjoy free baths and nail trims (with proof of rabies vaccination). 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. : Victor the Frisbee Dog will be on-site for pictures, playtime, and more!

Victor the Frisbee Dog will be on-site for pictures, playtime, and more! 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. : Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control will be on location with some adoptable pets. Neighbors can interact with the dogs in hopes of them finding forever homes.

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control will be on location with some adoptable pets. Neighbors can interact with the dogs in hopes of them finding forever homes. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. : Happy Paws Haven Co will be bringing some adoptable animals. Come and play with some sweet pups looking for a good home.

Happy Paws Haven Co will be bringing some adoptable animals. Come and play with some sweet pups looking for a good home. All Day: Wag N' Wash Ann Arbor will be handing out free Stella and Chewy's samples (while supplies last).

The event marks an exciting time for the brand as they forge a partnership with Victor the Frisbee Dog, a community canine celebrity whose appearance at local neighborhood and collegiate football events is highly requested. The partnership aims to amplify the brand's presence and promote its commitment to community engagement.



"At Wag N' Wash, we're all about community involvement and creating moments of joy and connection for pets and their families," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Wag N' Wash and Pet Supplies Plus. "We can't wait to welcome community members to our Ann Arbor store for a day of tail-wagging fun complete with adoptable pets, freebies, and a visit from Victor the Frisbee Dog. We're grateful for the incredible support of our community and invite residents in the Ann Arbor area to stop by."

Neighbors will also have the opportunity to shop around and take advantage of available services during the event. At Wag N' Wash, self-serve dog washes have a pet wash attendant who provides the pet parent with an apron, shampoo, conditioner, brushes and cologne spray. In addition to having a full-service grooming salon staffed by professional groomers, Wag N' Wash also offers specialty services like nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. Although services play a substantial role in the retailer's success, Wag N' Wash is equally committed to providing pet parents with a wide selection of high-quality dog food, treats, toys, apparel, collars, leashes and other pet care necessities.

The Ann Arbor store made brand history when it opened last September as it marked the first location in Michigan and also serves as the flagship store for Wag N' Wash. As community partners, the Wag N' Wash team continues to establish connections with other local community organizations to strengthen the bond between companion pets and their guardians through proper products, services, education, and supporting a healthy pet lifestyle.

In February of 2022, Wag N' Wash was acquired by PSP Group, LLC which is also the parent company of Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet franchise in North America with over 720 stores across the U.S. Since then, Wag N' Wash has doubled in store count with 24 locations currently open and 40 more in various stages of development. Although separate entities, the brands are rooted in and operate from the same proven business model and have the billion-dollar backing of 30+ years of franchise and industry experience.

Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor is open Monday – Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Wag N' Wash of Ann Arbor, please call 734-325-9554, or visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 24 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Wag N' Wash