Wagamama Company Profile, 2020: Historic Financial Analysis, Projections and Valuation Post-COVID

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wagamama: Most Likely UK Casual Dining Winner Post COVID-19 Re-Opening" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Why Read?

Understand why Wagamama is, in our view, the best positioned UK casual dining operator to navigate the post-COVID re-opening

Understand what it takes to break Wagamama's liquidity and net leverage trajectory to the point where a refinancing of its 4.125% 7/2022 Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) becomes difficult

Understand how, pre-COVID-19, Wagamama was earning a 10 year unleveraged IRR of 19% on its new restaurants and generating steady state (leveraged) FCF of c. 7-19% of net debt each year in most years

Understand the likely phasing of Wagamama's restaurant re-openings for dine-in and the impact of social distancing on Wagamama's likely seating capacity vs pre-COVID-19

Understand flexibility in Wagamama's cost base and potential to renegotiate rent lower

What's New?

Detailed financial projections (including of liquidity by quarter) and assumptions across base, bear and bull cases

Steady state FCF methodological framework and estimation

Estimation of new restaurant IRRs

Major Questions Answered

Why do Wagamama's liquidity, net leverage and valuation trajectories suggest it should be able to refinance in our base case?

How would Wagamama's prospects of refinancing look if social distancing and seating capacity constraints persist deep into FY 21?

How is Wagamama competitively positioned within UK casual dining on re-opening of restaurants?

Which is likely the bigger constraint for Wagamama on re-opening - its seating capacity constraint or demand to dine-in?

Should SSNs holders be worried about priming potential if Wagamama does need additional liquidity?

Should SSNs holders be worried about restricted payments to The Restaurant Group?

Key Topics Covered



View, Variant Perception & Recommendations Business Overview Industry Overview Peer Data on Coronavirus Impact & State Support Shareholding & Group Structure Historic Financial Analysis & Indenture Analysis Base Case Financial Projections & Valuation Stress Case Financial Projections & Valuation

Companies Mentioned



Wagamama

The Restaurant Group

Pizza Express

Azzurri Group

Prezzo

Strada

Franco Manca

Pizza Hut

Carluccio's

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efzhjx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

