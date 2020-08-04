Wagamama Company Profile, 2020: Historic Financial Analysis, Projections and Valuation Post-COVID
Aug 04, 2020
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wagamama: Most Likely UK Casual Dining Winner Post COVID-19 Re-Opening" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Why Read?
- Understand why Wagamama is, in our view, the best positioned UK casual dining operator to navigate the post-COVID re-opening
- Understand what it takes to break Wagamama's liquidity and net leverage trajectory to the point where a refinancing of its 4.125% 7/2022 Senior Secured Notes (SSNs) becomes difficult
- Understand how, pre-COVID-19, Wagamama was earning a 10 year unleveraged IRR of 19% on its new restaurants and generating steady state (leveraged) FCF of c. 7-19% of net debt each year in most years
- Understand the likely phasing of Wagamama's restaurant re-openings for dine-in and the impact of social distancing on Wagamama's likely seating capacity vs pre-COVID-19
- Understand flexibility in Wagamama's cost base and potential to renegotiate rent lower
What's New?
- Detailed financial projections (including of liquidity by quarter) and assumptions across base, bear and bull cases
- Steady state FCF methodological framework and estimation
- Estimation of new restaurant IRRs
Major Questions Answered
- Why do Wagamama's liquidity, net leverage and valuation trajectories suggest it should be able to refinance in our base case?
- How would Wagamama's prospects of refinancing look if social distancing and seating capacity constraints persist deep into FY 21?
- How is Wagamama competitively positioned within UK casual dining on re-opening of restaurants?
- Which is likely the bigger constraint for Wagamama on re-opening - its seating capacity constraint or demand to dine-in?
- Should SSNs holders be worried about priming potential if Wagamama does need additional liquidity?
- Should SSNs holders be worried about restricted payments to The Restaurant Group?
Key Topics Covered
- View, Variant Perception & Recommendations
- Business Overview
- Industry Overview
- Peer Data on Coronavirus Impact & State Support
- Shareholding & Group Structure
- Historic Financial Analysis & Indenture Analysis
- Base Case Financial Projections & Valuation
- Stress Case Financial Projections & Valuation
Companies Mentioned
- Wagamama
- The Restaurant Group
- Pizza Express
- Azzurri Group
- Prezzo
- Strada
- Franco Manca
- Pizza Hut
- Carluccio's
