Wagner Wealth Management, $470MM Hybrid RIA, Affiliates with Arkadios Capital

Dan Wagner Sr. founded Wagner Wealth Management to assist high net worth individuals and companies reach their personal and professional goals through financial planning, assets management, alternative investment strategies and 401K planning. The Greenville, S.C.-based firm has three offices in South Carolina and seven registered advisors. The firm is coming to Arkadios from Triad Advisors.

"Arkadios Capital is an ideal partner for where Wagner Wealth is looking to go with our firm," said Wagner. "Arkadios is focused on supporting growing financial advisory practices like ours. Throughout our entire due diligence process, Arkadios' executive team worked with us directly to understand our business needs and vision of where we are going. They put together a structure that met our needs, will significantly advance our growth objectives and in a way that benefits both of our firms."

Advisors founded Arkadios Capital for advisors. The company specializes in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms by offering specialty services like in-house CFA asset management, a fixed income team, as well as back-office support, compliance and investment due diligence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan and his team to the Arkadios Capital family," said David Millican, Founder and CEO, Arkadios Capital. "Wagner Wealth knows the importance of personalized service instead of a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, which is what we bring to the table. We are excited to partner with Dan and Wagner Wealth to help them reach the next level in their remarkable growth."

Founded in 2016, Arkadios has grown to 80 advisors, with 22 offices across 12 states and Puerto Rico. Financial Planning magazine has twice honored the firm as an Elite BD. It earned the top spot in 2019 and earned several additional accolades in 2020.

Arkadios has more than tripled its revenue and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. The hybrid IBD has more than $3.5 billion in associated assets. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

