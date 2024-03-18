Wahl Grooming Launches One-Of-A-Kind Virtual Style Selector

-An AI-powered try-on experience that allows users to 'try before you trim'-

STERLING, Ill., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl recently launched the brand new 'Style Selector,' an AI-powered virtual try-on experience that allows users to test different hairstyles and facial hairstyles on an avatar-version of themselves. The Style Selector's 'Try Before You Trim' technology allows men to see what styles look good on them (with no regrets). It's free, instant and allows users to save looks they love on their avatar and access tools and guidance needed to create the look at home.

"We're excited to continue expanding new, innovative ways to enhance the consumer experience and instill the confidence to try a new look," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "The Style Selector offers men the opportunity to find a new hair or facial hairstyle that best suits them in a realistic, fun way and be able to implement it at-home."

The Style Selector offers a seamless, realistic result with the help of machine learning from AvatarSDK. Utilizing machine learning solutions helps to ingest data for highly visible things like face shapes. This allows for more realistic hair removal and highly personalized avatars. Meaning, users start with a 'blank slate' avatar with all hair and facial hairstyles removed prior to exploring new style options. The final product is a high-quality, 3D rendering for users to see a realistic avatar to choose their best style.

The Style Selector is unique from other products on the market by offering 12 options for both hairstyles and facial hair/beard styles. Users can visit wahlstyleselector.com on their mobile device or scan the QR code on a desktop, snap a selfie, and easily experiment from the variety of styles, including a classic goatee, chin strap beard, ducktail beard, the Caesar haircut, brush cut, mullet, and more.

Users can save their favorite looks and achieve their desired style at home by following step-by-step instructions outlined for each style, along with specific Wahl product recommendations. Each style offers tips and techniques needed for men to easily achieve the style they want at home. Follow @wahlgrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to stay up to date on new products and offers.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

