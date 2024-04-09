Wahl Searching for Men Who Combine Good Grooming with Goodwill in 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

Bearded men who give back can win $20,000 for themselves and $5,000 for a charity of their choice.

STERLING, Ill., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transforming the world for the better begins with individuals who are actively making a difference, and men's grooming leader Wahl is on a mission to recognize and reward those who embody this philosophy. For the third year in a row, the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest is looking to crown the most benevolent of them all by presenting one Grand Prize winner with $20,000 for himself, and $5,000 for the charity of his choice. He'll also be crowned the new 'Wahl Man of the Year,' a moniker that boasts a bearded brotherhood spanning 17 years. Over the years, the contests to find these 'Wahl Men' have differed, but they all have one thing in common — they make the world a 'bearder' place to live.

Enter the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest by June 30, 2024, at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards

"There is no shortage of people who donate their time and energy to helping others, and the Benevolent Beards contest provides an excellent platform to discover and honor those individuals," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "As a family-oriented company dedicated to community service, Wahl is excited to reward men who mirror our commitment in their own communities."

How to Enter the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

From now until June 30, 2024, men with beards can submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards, they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a NEW Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer. Things get really exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $20,000 for himself, and a visit from Wahl's Mobile Barbershop to do a charity fundraising grooming event. At the event, barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims, and for every trim Wahl will donate $100 to the charity — up to $5,000.

The best part of this contest is the real-life impact it has, just ask last year's winner Dr. Christopher McNeil from Kansas City, MO, whose selected charity, the Kansas City Public School Foundation, supports educational initiatives and impact programs like his 'Books and Barbers' program which provides haircuts, books, and mentorship to elementary school students. According to McNeil, who is currently the Director of Career and Technical Education at Kansas City Public Schools, 'Books and Barbers' is about more than just free haircuts. "We try to recreate what's special about barbershops by offering students a safe space where they can learn about life and glean wisdom from amazing mentors. It's also a way for us to increase the kids' love of learning and literacy," he explained.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

