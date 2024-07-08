Upgrading Wahl Professional's portfolio of the KM Series for animal grooming, the KMC+ Cordless Clipper features a more powerful brushless motor and an ergonomic design for control and comfort.

STERLING, Ill., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading and trusted brand in professional grooming, Wahl Pro is today expanding its KM Series offerings for grooming and upgrading the iconic KMC Cordless Clipper with the launch of KMC+. With over 100 years of engineering and technology behind its launch, the KMC+ Cordless Clipper offers longer-lasting power and speed while its design is specific for comfort and control.

Wahl Launches KMC+ Cordless Clipper For Professional Animal Groomers

"At Wahl, we are always striving to innovate our products and technology to enhance the user's experience," said Lance Wahl, Global SVP of Sales & Marketing for Wahl Professional. "The KM Series has become the top choice for professional groomers around the world. Upgrades to the KMC+ highlight our commitment to quality, long-lasting, and reliable tools that groomers can count on for a precise and comfortable grooming experience for themselves and their clientele. We're proud to support the professional community with products that will build and strengthen their businesses."

The new KMC+ Cordless Clipper includes a major upgrade from the original to a new durable brushless motor that runs cooler, faster, and lasts longer with an up to two hour run time. With two industry-leading high-speed settings of 3,700 and 4,500 RPMs, the clipper cuts more powerfully and efficiently, and the quick charging battery ensures even the busiest grooming salons are never without power. Designed for full-body clipping on all coat types, the constant speed control motor automatically adjusts to cutting through matted and dense coats. It has a high-performance blade with long-lasting durability, designed to provide a professional finish on all coat types, including the toughest ones.

The KM's patented ergonomic housing design provides groomers with complete control and comfort and offers ideal blade visibility, especially in areas that are difficult to navigate, and its cordless feature easily maneuvers around any pet's full body.

The Wahl KMC+ Cordless Clipper is available for $344.95 on Wahl Pro's official website. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional