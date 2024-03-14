Ergonomically engineered, the zero-gap adjustable t-blade provides maximum maneuverability and comfort

STERLING, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging over 100 years of engineering and expertise, Wahl Pro today launched the 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer. Crafted to deliver unparalleled precision, this trimmer promises concentrated and clear-cut lines, meticulous trimming, and intricate detailing, all while ensuring a lightweight and balanced feel.

Wahl Pro Launches 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer

"With unwavering dedication to innovation, we are thrilled about the launch of the 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer, a testament to our commitment to advancing barbering technology," said Lance Wahl, VP, Global Professional Brand. "Designed with precision and performance in mind, this trimmer epitomizes our relentless pursuit of excellence. As we continue to push boundaries, rest assured that Wahl will always strive to deliver the finest products for stylists and barbers alike."

Featuring a new thin, narrower T-blade design, the Wahl 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer provides enhanced visibility for precise lining, trimming, and detailing, even in the most intricate areas of the face, beard, and hairline. Its zero-gap adjustable blades, crafted from high-carbon steel and chrome plated for superior corrosion resistance and longevity, ensure consistent performance.

The balanced weight and ergonomic shape of the A•LIGN Trimmer have been meticulously engineered to deliver both durability and all-day comfort. Operating at 7,000 RPMs, the Wahl 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer offers ample power for precision trimming, while maintaining quiet operation. Additionally, it seamlessly transitions from cord to cordless operation, boasting three hours of cordless power on a single full charge.

The Wahl 5 Star A•LIGN Trimmer is available for $99.99 at distributors and $119.99 on Wahl Pro's website. For more information, visit www.WahlPro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since 1919, with the invention of the first practical electric hair clipper, Wahl Clipper Corporation has been the leader in the professional and home grooming category. Today, with over 3,500 employees worldwide, Wahl is proud to carry forward the tradition of innovation and superior customer service created by Leo J. Wahl. Headquartered in Sterling, Illinois, Wahl distributes to 176 countries and has eight global manufacturing facilities and 28 sales offices. At Wahl, we are proud of our heritage of excellence and our impressive list of groundbreaking innovations for the present and future of the global market.

