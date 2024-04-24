Wahl Pro Unveils 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip

With a more powerful motor and new blades, the 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip is the update barbers have been waiting for

STERLING, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a century of engineering and expertise, Wahl Pro just released the 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip. Part of its 5-Star line, which is infamous for its powerful and precise tools, the new 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip was built off what professionals love about the world-renowned 5-Star Cordless Magic Clip® and made even better with a more powerful motor and new blades.

"The 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip represents Wahl Pro's century-long tradition of excellence in precision and power," said Lance Wahl, VP of Global Professional Brand. "This tool is crafted with superior precision and performance, offering unmatched functionality, making it a top choice for stylists and barbers around the globe."

The Wahl 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip boasts a robust motor operating at 6500 RPMs, effortlessly tackling all hair types, textures, and densities. Plus, with a smart LED charge indicator, dual corded and cordless functionality, and compatibility with the Wahl Power Station™, users can count on continuous power whenever they need it.

The upgraded blade, Wahl Pro's patented American-made StaggerTooth™ blade, is engineered to create texture, blur demarcation lines, and deliver seamless blends and fades. Enhanced with titanium and DLC coatings on high-carbon steel, the blade offers heightened durability, rust resistance, and consistent coolness during use. The Clip also features the unique Crunch Blade™ technology, producing a crisp sound that assists users in achieving a flawless finish.

The Wahl 5-Star Black Cordless Magic Clip is available for $159.99 on Wahl Pro's official website. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Since 1919, with the invention of the first practical electric hair clipper, Wahl Clipper Corporation has been the leader in the professional and home grooming category. Today, with over 3,500 employees worldwide, Wahl is proud to carry forward the tradition of innovation and superior customer service created by Leo J. Wahl. Headquartered in Sterling, Illinois, Wahl distributes to 176 countries and has eight global manufacturing facilities and 28 sales offices. At Wahl, we are proud of our heritage of excellence and our impressive list of groundbreaking innovations for the present and future of the global market.

