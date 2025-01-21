Wahl Professional Debuts the Peanut Li, an Upgrade to the Iconic Peanut

Wahl Professional's Peanut receives a modern reboot with the new Peanut Li, featuring a refreshed

design, new charging capabilities, and a more powerful motor.

STERLING, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl Professional, a trusted leader in professional grooming and styling, has unveiled the Peanut® Li, an enhancement of the stapled Peanut® trimmer. The Peanut Li reimagines the iconic Peanut trimmer in a sleek, cordless design with a more powerful motor and renowned cutting precision.

The Peanut Li reimagines the iconic Peanut trimmer in a sleek, cordless design and with new charging capabilities.

"We're excited to introduce the Peanut Li to professionals who already value the classic Peanut for its versatility," said Lance Wahl Global SVP of Sales and Marketing. "With its ergonomic design, enhanced power, and affordable price, the Peanut Li offers premium performance ideal for both general trimming and bulk cutting. This tool holds a special place in our hearts, building on the iconic legacy of its predecessor, which has left a lasting impact on the industry over the years."

The lightweight Peanut Li delivers powerful performance with the convenience of cordless freedom for an array of trimming options. Featuring an updated design and new charging capabilities, it is the ideal pick for stylists and barbers to use for practical everyday cuts, beard trimming and bulk cuts. This tool is a solution for both up-and-coming stylists and those who have been using the Peanut for years. The new Peanut Li is also a solution for anyone looking for a professional-grade beard or maintenance trimmer to use at home without being bound by a cord.

The Peanut Li is available to purchase for $99.99 on Wahl Pro's official website. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional