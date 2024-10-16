Wahl Professional Debuts Two New Clippers in KM Series Designed for Animal Grooming

Industry leading brand expands its iconic animal grooming series for professional and at-home groomers to maintain animals coats with ease and confidence.

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading and trusted brand in professional grooming, Wahl Pro is expanding its KM Series for animal grooming with two new models: the upgraded KM10+ and the new KM2+.

Wahl Professional KM2+ has a lightweight, ergonomic design for easy comfortable clipping. Wahl Professional KM10+ features an upgraded textured housing design with a secure grip for maximum comfort and control.

"For over a century, we have been dedicated to continually enhancing the quality and performance of our grooming clippers, and we're excited to expand the KM Series with tools that offer users even greater power and reliability," said Lance Wahl, Global SVP of Sales & Marketing for Wahl Professional. "Our goal is to ensure that every customer feels confident about providing a comfortable and efficient grooming experience. The KM10+ and the KM2+ give professionals and pet owners alike even more tools to help them maintain the beauty of their furry friends' coats."

The professional-quality KM10+ has been upgraded to the #10 Prime Series blade, a new long-life brushless motor and a patent-pending ergonomic housing design. The motor runs at two speeds: 3,000 and 3,700 RPMs. The KM10+ is engineered to last for more than 10,000 hours, grooved to stay cool, and precision-ground, ensuring a professional finish with every stroke. This clipper also boasts Wahl's patent-pending LOCKGUARD™ technology, which prevents the hinge from closing, allowing users to switch blades with ease.

The all-new KM2+ is specifically designed for entry-level groomers as well as at-home use and is good for all coat types. Similar to the KM10+, the KM2+ features the #10 Prime Series blade that is engineered to last. The clipper motor runs at two speeds—3,000 and 3,400 RPMs—and stays cool and quiet, making it perfect for young or nervous animals.

The KM10+ is available for $245.99 and the KM2+ is available for $149.99 on Wahl Pro's official website. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional