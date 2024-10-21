Wahl Professional Launches Game Changing Vanquish Hairdryer

Wahl Professional announces the launch of the Vanquish Hairdryer in the popular T-shaped design for a more efficient and quieter drying experience for consumers and pros alike.

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl Professional, the leading and trusted brand in professional grooming and styling, announced today the launch of the Vanquish Hairdryer, a brushless digital motor dryer designed for a quieter, lighter, and more efficient drying experience.

"The introduction of the Vanquish Hairdryer underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality, as it brings a new drying standard to consumers as well as professional barbers and stylists," said Lance Wahl, global SVP of sales and marketing for Wahl Professional. "The Vanquish is truly raising the bar for the next generation brushless digital motor hairdryers and is a game changer for the industry. Its innovative features create a more comfortable and elevated experience regardless of styling skill level."

The Vanquish Hairdryer prioritizes power, comfort, and efficiency. With FlowControl, it delivers direct airflow and efficient power for fast, even hair drying from root to tip. The SmoothTone™ motor system removes harsh frequencies and keeps the volume low, so professionals can continue to chat easily with clients as they dry. For long sessions, the slim and lightweight T-shaped design improves handling and reduces wrist fatigue.

The Vanquish offers an easy-to-read and easy-to-use LED screen that displays four heat and three speed settings, so the drying experience can be personalized to the most comfortable heat setting for different hair types and thickness, or desired hair style. With the memory function, it will lock in the settings preferences, so the user can achieve their look again and again with convenience. The Vanquish also conveniently has an auto-clean function, keeping the filter clear of debris, for easy maintenance and long-lasting performance.

The Vanquish Hairdryer is available to purchase for $179.99 on Wahl Pro's official website. For more information, visit Wahlpro.com and follow @Wahlpro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

