Wahl Professional Names Cristian Botello as the Winner of the U.S. Barber Battle, Advancing to International Finals This May

Temecula, Calif. barber to represent the United States on the Global Stage in Chicago

STERLING, Ill., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahl Clipper Corporation, the global leader in professional grooming tools, is proud to announce that Cristian Botello, an accomplished barber and shop owner from Temecula, Calif., has been named the United States Barber Battle winner. Botello will advance to the Wahl Global Barber Battle, where he will compete against top barbers from 14 countries in Chicago on May 3–4, 2026. The international competition is part of Wahl's Global Stage, a multi-day event featuring live competitions, education, and industry-leading speakers.

With more than a decade of experience behind the chair, Botello has built a reputation for bold creativity, precision and innovation, particularly through his signature use of color and artistic hair design. His work blends technical skill with artistic expression, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with clippers and trimmers.

"Barbering has always been more than just cutting hair for me. It's an art form," said Botello. "To represent the United States on a global stage with Wahl is an incredible honor. I'm excited to show what we can really do with trimmers and clippers."

Botello's journey into barbering began in high school, when he started cutting his own hair to build confidence before working on others. Inspired by his artistic family, including a grandmother known for her craftsmanship and aunts who cut his hair growing up, he quickly realized barbering could become a creative outlet. He opened his own barbershop in 2019 and has since continued to evolve his style through experimentation, competition, and constant learning.

About four years ago, Botello began incorporating color into his designs, a move that has since become one of his defining specialties. He frequently practices on himself and embraces unconventional, out-of-the-box concepts, especially for barber battles, drawing inspiration from fellow barbers and artists around the world.

"Cristian embodies what the Global Barber Battle is all about, creativity, passion, and a relentless drive to push the craft forward," said Garrett McGuire, Global Brand Director for Wahl Professional. "We're proud to have him represent the United States alongside the other winners from each country to showcase the future of barbering on a global stage."

The Wahl Global Stage is a two-day global showcase of barbering artistry and innovation, bringing elite talent from around the world to Chicago. The event begins May 3 with an Education Summit led by industry-leading barbers, offering six CEU hours and advanced technique and business tips. It concludes May 4 with VIP programming, a red-carpet-style live competition for the title of Wahl Global Barber of the Year, and a Winner Circle after party celebrating the global barbering community.

For Botello, the competition represents more than a title. "I'm always learning and evolving," he said. "This is a chance to grow, to be inspired, and to show the world what's possible."

The Wahl Global Stage will be held May 3–4, 2026, at the Athenaeum Center in Chicago, featuring the world's top barbers in a global showcase of creativity and craft. Tickets are available at https://globalstage.wahl.com/#purchase-tickets.

For more information about Wahl Professional and the Wahl Global Stage, visit wahlpro.com and follow @WahlPro on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Wahl Professional

Since its invention of the first practical electric hair clipper in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has remained on the cutting edge of the professional and home grooming category and is the leading brand for barbers, groomers, and stylists around the world. The family-owned brand embraces traditions and legacy, with its headquarters still rooted in Sterling, Illinois where it was founded and its global manufacturing located in the U.S. Wahl believes that hair has a profound ability to connect those and the world around them. They are on a mission to support, educate, and inspire the future of grooming, resulting in the On-Demand barber education platform, free and accessible to professionals everywhere, and the first-of-its-kind, fully-accredited Wahl Barber Academy. As the creators behind the ground-breaking annual Future Makers™ platform and the trusted name for leaders in the industry and those who are transforming it, Wahl exists to unlock the power of connection – one haircut at a time. For more information on Wahl Clipper Corporation and its products, please visit www.wahlpro.com.

SOURCE Wahl Professional