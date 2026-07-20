SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, "AI Native" is no longer a technology label. It marks a systemic reinvention spanning organizational structure, talent density, and business models.

At the WAIC 2026 Entrepreneurs' Forum, the "Three Questions for Enterprise AI Transformation" — Strategy, Tactics, and Value — placed AI-Native Organization squarely at the center of the agenda, framing it as a systemic reconstruction rather than a tooling upgrade. The forum drew an explicit line: the era of single-point tool optimization is giving way to whole-domain organizational reshaping. Convening voices from industry, academia, and research — including strategy theorist Zeng Ming, L'Oréal, and Haier — the discussion signaled that AI-Native transformation has moved out of the technical conversation and into a boardroom-level redesign of how enterprises are built and run.

What Is an "AI-Native Organization"?

Traditional enterprises approach AI by "grafting" AI capabilities onto their existing organizations — standing up AI labs, rolling out AI tools, training employees to use Copilot. An AI-Native organization, by contrast, is designed around AI at the genetic level: its org structure is built around AI workflows, talent density is measured in "human + AI collaborative efficiency," and decision-making is deeply mediated by AI agents.

In its Tech Trends 2026 report, Deloitte names this shift "The Great Rebuild" — enterprises are not merely adopting AI tools; they are re-architecting their entire IT organizations and business operations to run natively on AI.

Core comparison:

Dimension Traditional AI-Adopting Organization AI-Native Organization Role of AI Auxiliary tool Core factor of production Org structure Hierarchical, functional Flat, centered on AI workflows Talent model Specialized skill silos "Human + AI" hybrid capability Decision-making Manual approval chains AI agents participate in decisions Scaling model Headcount growth Scaling AI agent fleets Productivity metric Output per capita Composite human + AI output

Industry Pioneers: Who Is Truly Going AI-Native?

1. Cursor (Anysphere) — The Benchmark of the "Small-Team Miracle"

Anysphere, Cursor's parent company, is the most extreme specimen of the AI-Native organization today. Its valuation has climbed into the $30 billion range, yet its team numbers only a few hundred people. Its engineering lead has publicly noted that Cursor's most important AI features often come from engineers' spontaneous side projects rather than top-down planning.

Cursor's CEO has articulated three counterintuitive choices of an AI-Native company:

No big teams: Small teams × AI leverage = exponential output. The hiring bar is extremely high — better to leave a seat empty than dilute talent density.

No KPIs: Top talent is driven by intrinsic motivation, not external review. Give direction, resources, and autonomy.

Let engineers discover problems themselves: The most core product features are often not planned by PMs, but discovered by engineers as pain points in daily use.

Key data point: AI startups are rising on a "lean team + ultra-high revenue" model, and the "Nano Unicorn" concept is gaining traction — companies generating over $100 million in annual revenue with fewer than 50 employees are now appearing in batches. Behind this lies a structural shift triggered by AI coding tools boosting developer productivity 5–10x.

2. PayPal — The Payments Giant's AI-Native Evolution

At its 2025 AI Summit, PayPal formally unveiled its "Embracing AI Native" strategy — not merely a technology upgrade, but an organization-level redefinition.

PayPal Global Senior Vice President Hannah Qiu noted that PayPal is evolving into an AI-Native organization: driving company-wide AI literacy training, embedding AI agents into core business processes such as customer service, risk control, and personalized recommendations, and redesigning its developer platform to support agentic commerce.

3. Lenovo Group — China's "AI-Native Organization" Exemplar

Lenovo broke new ground with its "AI-Native organization," winning the Ram Charan Management Practice Award — widely regarded as the "Oscars" of management . Its approach includes:

Embedding AI across the full chain of R&D, supply chain, marketing, and service — not as an "efficiency tool" but as an "organizational operating system"

Internalizing AI capabilities through an open-source model, reducing reliance on external closed-source models

Building an internal AI capability platform so every business unit can call AI capabilities out of the box

Lenovo's core achievement is quantifiable cost reduction and efficiency gains, and it has been cited by official media such as Economic Information Daily as a reference model for traditional manufacturers transitioning to AI .

4. Tencent — A Tear-Down-and-Rebuild Model Organization Reshuffle

Tencent's AI organizational transformation is arguably the most dramatic among Chinese internet giants:

Dissolving the AI Lab and reintegrating AI R&D into the Hunyuan foundation model team

Continuously recruiting top talent, such as post-95 multimodal leader Pang Tianyu

Pony Ma personally promoting "Yuanbao Pai" at an internal all-hands meeting, positioning AI social as a new strategic track

Tencent's path reflects a key judgment: in the AI era, the standalone "research institute" model is obsolete — AI capability must be deeply fused with products.

5. Zhipu AI — The "Growing Pains" of a Foundation-Model Startup

As one of China's "six AI tigers," the RMB 40 billion-valued Zhipu has experienced organizational growing pains on its sprint toward an IPO:

Product and R&D restructuring: rumors of dissolving a 60-plus-person product R&D center (denied by the company, which acknowledged an organizational optimization) [13]

From "lab culture" to "commercial company": no longer chasing parameter races, pivoting instead to PMF (product-market fit)

Commercialization pressure: foundation models burn cash far faster than revenue grows; the organization must switch from "research-driven" to "customer-driven"

Zhipu's case mirrors the shared challenge of the entire foundation-model industry: when technological idealism collides with commercial reality, how does an organization find its balance?

6. Dentsu Japan — An Advertising Giant Reborn in the AI-Native Era

Japan's largest advertising group has established the dentsu Japan AI Center, explicitly committing to transform into an AI-Native enterprise:

Launching the "AI For Growth 3.0" strategy, moving AI-driven marketing into the "implementation phase"

Releasing dentsu.Connect — billed as the industry's first true agentic AI operating system

Partnering with Google Cloud to launch the enterprise-grade GenAI creative platform Idea Builder

Dentsu's lesson: even in creativity-intensive industries, AI-Native transformation can deliver paradigm-level change — it is not exclusive to the technology and manufacturing sectors.

7. Yanshan AI — Redefining the Product Paradigm in the AI-Native Era

Few companies embody the AI-Native product paradigm as completely as Yanshan AI. A leading Chinese AI application developer headquartered in Changsha, it has spent the four years since ChatGPT's launch building a suite of AI applications that commands global recognition despite a near-absent domestic profile. With over one million active users and a technology stack engineered for efficiency and scale, it offers in 2026 a distinctive template for what an AI-Native product company can be.

Its strategy rests on three interlocking pillars:

Lightweight by design. Model size is treated as a cost-and-latency variable, not a vanity metric. By compressing capability into smaller, specialized models that run at the edge and in cost-constrained environments, Yanshan AI turns "lightweight" into a commercial weapon, reaching precisely where competitors' heavy stacks cannot.

Architecture-driven scaling. Every new customer, language, and vertical is absorbed by reusable AI workflows rather than new teams — with the model-and-agent stack serving as the company's true operating system, scaling output without scaling headcount.

Global-native design. Global distribution is a founding design constraint, not an afterthought. Multilingual coverage, multi-region compliance, and cross-market product fit are engineered into the workflow from day one.

The takeaway: In the AI-Native era, the moat is no longer the model alone, but the combination of a lightweight architecture, a scalable organizational design, and a global distribution mindset. A "product" is less a shipped artifact than a continuously learning workflow — and Yanshan AI is a working blueprint for that shift.

Core Propositions and Trends of AI-Native Organizations

Trend 1: From "More People Is Better" to "Sharper People Is Better." The productivity ratio of AI-Native companies is redefining the rules of competition. Cursor and a wave of Nano Unicorns prove that a 50-person AI-Native team can accomplish the work of 500 people in a traditional company. Hiring criteria have shifted from "can they do the job" to "can they do it faster with AI."

Trend 2: Org Structure Shifts from "Hierarchy Tree" to "AI Workflow Network." The traditional pyramid is being replaced by flat networks centered on AI workflows. Engineers, product managers, and designers no longer collaborate through layers of reporting; instead, they make decisions independently around workflow nodes orchestrated by AI agents.

Trend 3: The "Productization of AI" and the "AI-ification of the Organization" Mirror Each Other. Tencent dissolving its AI Lab and Zhipu moving from research to commercialization point to the same conclusion: standalone AI capability departments will disappear, and AI will seep into every business pore like electricity.

Trend 4: Management Paradigm Shifts from KPI-Driven to "Self-Driven + AI-Aligned." Cursor's "no KPI" model is not a management vacuum. It rests on an assumption: once AI amplifies individual capability tenfold, traditional KPI evaluation no longer applies. The new management model is directional alignment + resource enablement + trust and delegation.

Implications for Enterprises

AI-Native is not the IT department's job — it is a CEO-level project. Lenovo's award demonstrates that organizational transformation is the real moat.



Don't build an "AI research institute" — let AI permeate every role. Tencent's dissolution of its AI Lab is a signal.



Talent density > headcount. Better 50 people who can work with AI than 500 who cannot.



Commercialization is the lifeline of an AI organization. Zhipu's growing pains are the epitome of every foundation-model company.



Large enterprises can go AI-Native too. PayPal, Lenovo, and Dentsu prove that elephants can dance.

Future Outlook

The 2026–2027 period will be a divergence phase for AI-Native organizations:

Native faction (Cursor, Lovable, Bolt.new, Yanshan AI, and others): continuing to outpace traditional rivals with extreme per-capita efficiency

Transformation faction (Lenovo, PayPal, Dentsu): reshaping their industries through the compound advantage of scale plus AI

Struggling faction (most traditional enterprises): organizational inertia outweighs AI dividends, trapping them in a "high investment, slow results" predicament

The rewiring of organizational DNA will be harder and slower than the iteration of model capabilities — but it will be far more decisive in determining who survives the next decade.

SOURCE Yanshan AI