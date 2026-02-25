Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages Pioneers First Commercial Use of Sustainable Algae Black™ on Beverage Packaging

For Waiākea, the commercialization of algae-based inks is the latest step in a long-term commitment to advancing sustainable packaging. Since becoming one of the first beverage brands in North America to commercialize 100% post-consumer recycled PET in 2012, and later launching its OceanPlast™ bottle to increase the diversion of ocean-bound material, the company has evaluated every packaging decision through a science-driven lens.

Beginning in 2018, Waiākea expanded its research into algae-based solutions, from biopolymers to pigments, partnering with global labs and technical teams to assess their viability at a commercial scale. That research ultimately identified algae-derived pigments as the most impactful and scalable path forward. This discovery prompted Waiākea to align its full supply chain behind developing a carbon-negative ink with Living Ink Technologies, later partnering with ACTEGA to engineer a final, commercial-ready formulation capable of meeting the technical demands of CPG production. This multi-year effort laid the foundation for today's breakthrough and further solidifies Waiākea's role as a catalyst for industry-wide progress in sustainable materials.

ACTExact® UV Black Algae Ink is a sustainable alternative to traditional carbon black–based inks, which derive their color from petroleum sources. While more than 33 billion pounds of carbon black are produced globally each year across industries such as automotive, cosmetics, apparel, and paints, a significant portion is used in printing inks. Living Ink Technologies' Life Cycle Assessment estimates that conventional carbon black emits 3.75 kg of CO₂-equivalent per kilogram of pigment produced, whereas Algae Black™, the carbon-negative pigment used in ACTExact® UV Black Algae Ink, sequesters carbon, with a net impact of -4.16 kg CO₂-equivalent per kilogram.

If the global supply of black pigment were replaced with Living Ink's Algae Black™, it could prevent and remove an estimated 100+ million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions each year, which is roughly the climate impact of taking 25 million cars off the road.

With that goal in mind, Waiākea has chosen to open-source the ink through its partners rather than maintain exclusivity or IP rights, ensuring that small businesses and brands across industries have access to a viable, commercial-ready pathway for adopting algae-based pigment technology. Waiākea and its partners will continue scaling additional pigments over the coming years.

Waiākea's algae-ink adoption builds on more than a decade of packaging leadership, from its early move into 100% recycled materials to advancing circular design through its OceanPlast™ bottle and regenerative sourcing practices. Additionally, Waiākea continues its longstanding environmental stewardship with innovations that include its no-empty mile logistics technologies, regenerative sourcing, a smokeless roast process for its coffee products, and prioritizing circular product design and content for its beverage lines. These efforts, combined with the work of its award-winning Kōkua Initiative, which positively impacted over 170,000 people in Hawai'i last year alone, contributed to Waiākea's recent certification as a Public Benefit Corporation landing the highest score ever in the US for their category 126.6.

"The historic B Corp score that followed our re-incorporation as a Public Benefit Corporation marked a new chapter for us," said Ryan Emmons, Co-Founder and CEO of Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages. "But milestones are only meaningful when they push you forward. Our algae based inks show our continued commitment to move an imperfect industry towards a better future for our ʻāina (land) and our keiki (children)."

With its headquarters proudly rooted in Hilo, Hawai'i, and its mission grounded in Aloha, Waiākea continues to show that a company born on a small island can have outsized positive impact. This Algae Ink innovation is another step toward that future—one that's regenerative, transparent, and meant to be shared.

About Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages:

Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages is a public benefit corporation founded in 2012 in Hilo, Hawai'i with the stated mission of sustainably providing naturally healthy Hawaiian coffee and water products while contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai'i and throughout the world. Available at thousands of retail locations across Hawai'i and the continental U.S., including Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and more. Waiākea was one of the first in the U.S. to develop and commit to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging in 2012, and continues to be the enviro-tech leader of its category for this and its many other initiatives. Its award-winning taste is derived from its natural filtration through 14,000 feet of porous volcanic rock, making it naturally alkaline and electrolyte-rich. Through its non-profit foundation, the Kōkua Initiative, Waiākea works to empower the people of Hawai'i through a 3 piko approach that encourages educational opportunities, 'āina-based conservation & sustainability, and support for the most vulnerable in our community. Since its inception, the project has impacted over 495,000 people in Hawai'i.

